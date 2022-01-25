Day one of the Lyon County League Basketball Tournament got underway Monday night with a total of four games on the slate.
GIRLS
No. 3 Madison pulled out a close one against a tough No. 6 Hartford squad Monday, 37-34.
Both teams scored seven points in the first quarter, but the second quarter belonged to the Bulldogs 17-8. However, the Jaguars reset and controlled the third period 11-5. It wasn’t enough, though.
Madison’s offensive force Yolaine Luthi led the scoring with 13 points, adding 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots.
Regan Darbyshire and Tara Baker each had eight points for Hartford.
In the evening's second girls contest, No. 2 Burlingame blew by No. 7 Southern Coffey County 56-19.
Kaylin Noonan dropped in 15 points for the Bearcats. Junior Josie Weers scored 12 for the Titans.
Madison will meet Burlingame in the semifinal on Friday at 4 p.m. while Hartford plays SCC in the consolation bracket on Thursday at 4 p.m.
On Tuesday, No. 4 Olpe faces No. 5 Waverly at 4 p.m. and No. 1 Lebo squares off against No. 8 Marais Des Cygnes Valley at 7 p.m.
BOYS
No. 3 Madison knocked off Marais Des Cygnes Valley 57-34.
The two squads played a close first quarter but the Bulldogs took command of the game in the second period, outscoring the Trojans 21-4. The score was 34-14 at halftime. The lead was insurmountable for MdCV as the Bulldogs pulled out the win.
Madison’s prolific scorer Drew Stutesman recorded 29 points, grabbed 17 boards and stole the ball four times. Braden Foltz scored 10 points and recorded 10 rebounds.
The second boys game turned out to be a scoring fest as No. 2 Lebo defeated No. 7 Southern Coffey County 78-51. The Wolves led big the entire game, and their lead was never threatened.
Landon Grimmett scored 19 points, and teammate Grayson Shoemaker contributed 17.
Brayton Lind, Aides Voorhies and Wade Gleue scored 15, 14, and 14 points, respectively, in the losing effort.
The Madison-Lebo semifinal showdown is Friday at 5:30 p.m., and MdCV will face SCC in the consolation bracket Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s boys matchups are No. 4 Burlingame versus No. 5 Waverly at 5:30 p.m. and No. 1 Olpe versus No. 8 Hartford at 8:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.