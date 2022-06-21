When you think of private islands, bunnies are probably not the first thing that comes to mind. However, on a 22-acre island in the Mississippi National River Recreation Area in Minnesota are dozens of bunnies, all part of a teen entrepreneur’s dream for a “hoppier” world.
Caleb Smith, the brains behind Peacebunny Island, a non-profit organization that raises and trains bunnies to be emotional support animals, was 8 years old when he came up with the idea for his business.
“Seeing the therapy dogs in action after Sandy Hook, and seeing the power of just having an animal in a crisis response, and at that point having a few rabbits of my own, [I saw] this as something that could be useful for trauma or emotional support, locally in Minnesota and expanding nationally soon after,” Smith said.
According to Peacebunny’s website, their story “begins with a kid-entrepreneur who wanted to prevent the pet rabbit abandonment cycle and to save as many as he could.”
Now, nine years later, Smith brings his bunnies all over the United States to bring support, joy, and education to everyone he can. He recently brought his bunnies to Emporia for the National Teachers Hall of Fame induction week, taking them first to the community band concert Thursday, and later to the rededication of the National Memorial to Fallen Educators, where the bunnies were available to provide support to those who needed it.
“This is the second time I’ve been here with the bunnies,” Smith said. “I came here in 2018, and then this year, and will be doing a trip to Uvalde, Texas, at the beginning of August, right around when school starts for them.”
Smith said the reaction to the bunnies so far has been very positive.
“It’s been really good, just seeing how much the bunnies have made an impact on people, and allowing people to start that conversation,” he said. “I see it all the time. Men, including myself, we usually don’t talk face to face, but by allowing us to see a rabbit, we can go shoulder to shoulder and actually start a conversation. Rabbits are just the talking point that gets people in the door.”
The bunnies are raised at a cottage in Savage, Minnesota, and transferred to the island where they are trained for the many different Peacebunny programs.
“We have 16 different breeds, and we take them out short-term to the island, basically for their summer camp,” Smith said. “We take them out there for their training and allow them to be like bunnies.”
The bunnies travel all over the United States, offering emotional support and company for residents of senior centers, people in hospice care, and victims of school violence, as well as STEM programs for schools.
“We have a STEM program, which is science, technology, engineering, and math, and we go into schools and do a program that meets with the state standard,” Smith said. Programs range from the difference between herbivores, omnivores, and carnivores to studying genetics.
Smith, now 17, will be starting his senior year of high school in the fall and will be balancing running his business with being a high schooler and preparing for college.
“It’s a fun balance,” Smith said. “The school that I’ve been at has been really awesome at allowing me to take time off and allowing time to do homework after lots of trips.”
Smith said after high school he plans on attending college and hopes to major in something that will allow him to continue the rabbit business long-term.
Smith’s book “Peacebunny Island: The Extraordinary Journey of a Boy and His Comfort Rabbits, and How They’re Teaching Us about Hope and Kindness” details his story of starting the organization and reaching people across the nation.
Smith’s mother, Stephanie, said those who want to help him and the bunnies with their mission can go to peacebunnyisland.com to learn more.
“There’s a foundation that actually mobilizes the groups to go, so if people have a specific thing they want to support, or if it’s just the general budget of ‘Hey, I want to take care of the bunnies’ versus the deployment part of it that’s where you can make the differentiation of how you want your gift to be spent,” she said.
Smith’s piece of parting advice: Share more “hoppiness” with people.
