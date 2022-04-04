Kansas completed the biggest comeback in men's championship game history, nipping North Carolina 72-69 to win the NCAA final Monday night in New Orleans.
The Jayhawks trailed 40-25 at the half, and were down 16 at one point.
But center David McCormick made two key hook shots in the closing minutes to move Kansas ahead.
Bill Self won his second title as Jayhawks coach. The first came with the "Mario's Miracle" shot by Mario Chalmers to tie Memphis, leading to an overtime win in 2008.
Self told Turner Sports afterward that North Carolina was the better team in the first half, and he didn't say much to rally his team.
He added that the win was extra special because his father died two months ago.
Ochai Agbaji of the Jayhawks was named the most valuable player of the Men's Final Four.
