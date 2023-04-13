Lyon County Courthouse

The county commission decided against suspending commercial traffic restrictions on Burlingame Road at its meeting Thursday morning.

The county was poised to suspend the ‘no thru commercial traffic’ posting for Burlingame Road while the Kansas Turnpike Authority completes work on two bridges along K-99, causing travelers to find alternative routes.

