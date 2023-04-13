The county commission decided against suspending commercial traffic restrictions on Burlingame Road at its meeting Thursday morning.
The county was poised to suspend the ‘no thru commercial traffic’ posting for Burlingame Road while the Kansas Turnpike Authority completes work on two bridges along K-99, causing travelers to find alternative routes.
Commissioner Ken Duft said he has heard from multiple constituents who did not want the road to open to commercial traffic. Additionally, he said, opening the road would also lead to the possibility of opening Americus Road, which has also been closed to commercial thru traffic for years.
County Engineer Chip Woods said it would be hard to enforce keeping commercial thru traffic off the road as it is. He said the road has already picked up traffic since the beginning of the bridge construction.
“They are going to use it whether the signs are up or not,” he said.
The bridge work is expected to be completed by the end of November, pending weather and material delays.
Commissioners also approved a resolution posting a weight limit of 15 tons on the bridge on Road 170 east of Road E. Woods said the signage will be posted after temporary repairs are completed until the county can schedule more extensive repairs at a later date.
During board reports, commission chair Rollie Martin presented fellow commissioners with the idea of the county taking an active role in childcare for the community.
Martin said while attending a committee meeting for Flint Hills Technical College on how to develop the workforce, the issue of insufficient housing and childcare was named as a primary barrier for the county.
“Is it time for entities to subsidize child care in the county?” Martin asked. “That’s the question and how that might look or not look, but that might be for the common good. The county has never been in subsidizing healthcare. We’ve never been in subsidizing housing. What is our role going to be or does it even need to be in developing these situations for economic development?”
No action was taken at this time.
In further business, the county approved a resolution to remove unpaid personal property tax judgments from the tax role.
Lyon County Treasurer Sharon Gaede said the county had unpaid judgments dating back to 1978. Gaede said the county is able to remove warrants that are 20 years or older from the tax roll per statute. The last resolution was completed in the 1980s.
“I just feel that there’s no way we are going to collect warrants from that far back,” she said.
The county commission will meet again Thursday, April 14 at 9 a.m. at the Lyon County Courthouse.
