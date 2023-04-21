The Emporia High School baseball team kept it close early but was ultimately swept by Manhattan on Friday night.
Emporia dropped the opener, 12-3, but had a lead early. Owen Ruge led off the game with a double and scored on a double from Aiden Skiles to give the Spartans an early 1-0 lead.
They added another run in the second when Madden Seidl singled, advanced to third on a Jaxon Dial single and scored on a double steal.
Manhattan took the lead with three in the second but Emporia would tie the game in the fourth. Bobby Trujillo opened the frame with a double and pinch-runner Andrew Ruxton scored on an error.
Manhattan was able to pull away when it scored five runs in the fifth and four in the sixth to take the 12-3 win.
“In game one for four innings we hung in there with one of, if not the best 6A team in the state,” head coach Anthony Markowitz said. “We pitched well, competed at the plate, and played defense well. We stranded some runners late and gave the momentum back to them and you can't do that with good teams. I think we are continuing to get better, but we just have to put it all together.”
Emporia had nine hits in the first game, with Ruge and Skiles collecting two apiece.
The Spartans dropped the second game, 11-1. Their only run came in the third inning when Dial reached on an error and scored on a passed ball. Manhattan scored five runs in the second and four in the third to pull away.
Emporia (0-14) will play at Lie Prep on Tuesday, April 25 beginning at 4 p.m.
