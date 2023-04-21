Aiden Skiles

Aiden Skiles at the plate against Washburn Rural on April 7.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School baseball team kept it close early but was ultimately swept by Manhattan on Friday night.

Emporia dropped the opener, 12-3, but had a lead early. Owen Ruge led off the game with a double and scored on a double from Aiden Skiles to give the Spartans an early 1-0 lead.

