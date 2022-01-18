Emporia State men’s basketball head coach Craig Doty earned Division II Coach of the Week honors from HoopDirt.com Monday after leading his team to a seven-game winning streak.
“Coach Doty’s Hornets extended their winning streak to seven this week, as they defeated another pair of conference opponents on the road,” read a written release on HoopDirt.com. “Emporia State jumped out to a 13-point lead at the half on the way to a 74-59 victory over Pittsburg State on Thursday, before facing off against Missouri Southern on Saturday afternoon. The Hornets trailed by one at halftime, but outscored the hosts by 14 in the second half to come away with an 85-72 triumph.”
The Hornets are 14-3 this season under the fourth-year head coach – their best start in at least 15 years – and they currently sit at third place in the MIAA standings with a 9-2 record in league play.
Emporia State’s seven-game winning streak against MIAA competition is its best since the 2006-07 season.
The Hornets play at Washburn at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.