Chase and Greenwood Counties are at the edge of rough weather. But the odds are against something serious developing.
The National Weather Service in Wichita advised scattered thunderstorms could move across southern Kansas until noon. Small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain could occur in some places.
But Lyon County is in the clear from such things, apparently through next weekend.
The only thing noteworthy about Monday's weather was that Emporia Municipal Airport had its hottest day so far this year. The high was 98 degrees, which was still far from the record for the date of 110. The small chance for a thunderstorm never materialized.
Emporia should be a bit cooler Tuesday, with a forecast high of 88. But summer sun will warm afternoons to 90 or better for the rest of the week. No rain is expected for the next seven days.
