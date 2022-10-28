Emporia girls XC

The Emporia High School girls cross country team will compete at state on Saturday.

 Courtesy Paulina Batiz

The Emporia High School girls cross country team, along with individual Daghyn True, are getting ready for the KSHSAA Class 5A cross country state championships on Saturday at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence.

Both True and the girls team made it to state a year ago, so this will not be a new experience for them. But that doesn’t make the achievement any less significant.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.