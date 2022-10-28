The Emporia High School girls cross country team, along with individual Daghyn True, are getting ready for the KSHSAA Class 5A cross country state championships on Saturday at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence.
Both True and the girls team made it to state a year ago, so this will not be a new experience for them. But that doesn’t make the achievement any less significant.
Micah Sheffy-Harris finished third for the girls at the regional meet last weekend and the girls had four finishers place between 16th and 21st. Sheffy-Harris is glad it was good enough for them to qualify.
“I think we were really excited,” Sheffy-Harris said. “Some of us didn’t have the greatest race and to think that we still made it as a team makes us feel pretty good. We’re just going to go out and see how well we can compete with a pool that big.”
Head coach Mike Robinson has been taking things lightly at practice this week, wanting the kids to be fresh for Saturday.
“We’ve just been trying to make it light and fun with short, quick interval-type workouts a couple of days,” Robinson said. “We want to have everyone rested and have their legs under them and ready to go for Saturday is kind of the goal.”
True is hoping that his prior experience from earlier this season at Rim Rock will benefit him the second time around.
“Going into Rim Rock earlier this year for the first meet, I didn’t really know what to expect,” True said. “But now I’m a lot more confident knowing the course more and knowing what I need to do to race better.”
Robinson is confident that True, only a sophomore, will place better than he did last year. He’s also excited to see what the next year years has in store.
“He definitely will do better than he did last year,” Robinson said. “He’s run against some of these guys already this year, so he kind of knows what to expect. We know he’s not favored to win this year so we just want him to go out there, leave it all on the course and see how high up in the field he can finish. It will also kind of show us what he can do the next couple of years.”
Robinson wants the girls to approach the race the same way.
“We just want to make sure they’re rested, ready to go and make sure they enjoy the day,” Robinson said. “We just want them to leave it all out on the course and see how high we can place as a team.”
The girls will run at 11:10 a.m. and True will run with the rest of the 5A boys beginning at 12:55 p.m.
While True will do his best to block it out, he did note the atmosphere would be a unique experience with it being back at Rim Rock this year.
“It’ll feel more like the state environment this year with it being back at Rim Rock, but I try to just run my race and not focus on that as much,” True said.
Robinson agreed and hopes everyone enjoys the day.
“It’ll be an electric atmosphere,” Robinson said. “There may be a lot of nerves early but it ends up being a really fun day.”
