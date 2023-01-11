Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Periods of rain and snow showers this evening, becoming snow overnight. Becoming windy. Low 28F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain and snow showers this evening, becoming snow overnight. Becoming windy. Low 28F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.