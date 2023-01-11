Emporia’s Braxton Higgins took first place at Topeka West on Tuesday.
Higgins won with a score of 299.55 while Alex Allemang finished sixth with a score of 135.40.
Periods of rain and snow showers this evening, becoming snow overnight. Becoming windy. Low 28F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: January 11, 2023 @ 8:11 pm
Higgins won with a score of 299.55 while Alex Allemang finished sixth with a score of 135.40.
Higgins won with a score of 299.55 while Alex Allemang finished sixth with a score of 135.40.
Head coach Barb Clark was pleased with what she saw from both divers.
“Alex had just learned a new dive on Monday, the forward one and a half,” Clark said. “He was kind of iffy but he tried it and he threw it really well. Then he did his forward double really well. But then we had a reverse double where he faulted twice and missed that dive, so his score would have been a lot higher but it's just a learning process. I was really pleased with what I saw in Alex. He has so much potential as a diver and is so coachable, which makes him fun to coach.”
Clark noted that Higgins is working on various dives as the season goes on as he prepares for state.
“We changed a position in his four two and a half,” Clark said. “It was a tuck and we changed it to a pike and I don't think he missed a beat. We've done it before but he hadn’t done that dive in that position this year, so we're getting back to where we were last year and he picked it up again right away. His inward double again was spot on. He's got that dive down which is his highest degree of difficulty (2.8). We're gradually moving his difficulty up and we have one or two more dives that we want to work on to fix that.”
Emporia will dive again at a home invite on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m.
