The Chase County Chamber of Commerce has launched an initiative to survey area residents on their opinions of the internet service they receive.
Chamber President Pat Larkin said in a recent statement, “Service in our rural areas is pretty dismal, when present at all, and with a few exceptions, internet service in our towns is spotty, slow and unreliable.”
We can attest to that. We have our office for the Chase County Leader-News on Broadway in Cottonwood Falls, and needless to the say, the AT&T internet is less than desirable.
AT&T was providing service under a designation of “provider of last resort.” AT&T has now opted out of this designation and no longer has an obligation to provide internet service in Chase County at all.
We hope Chase County residents will go take the survey either online or stop into the Chamber office.
We presume the surveys would come back with a strong community interest for a much-improved internet service.
Smaller communities like Olpe and Madison have fast, reliable internet being provided to them and there is no reason Chase County shouldn’t either.
We can only assume how daunting the process is to find internet solutions. But the internet answer for help or resources may be closer than one thinks.
ValuNet in Emporia worked cooperatively with the community to bring fiber optic internet to Emporia and is now using solutions to blanket parts of the community with internet signals.
For the Chamber to consult with ValuNet might be a smart first step toward quickly learning what internet options and solutions may be available for the Chase County community.
Chris Walker
Editor & Publisher
(0) comments
