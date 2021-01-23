At the midway point of the 2020-21 high school wrestling season, Emporia High boys wrestling head coach Brook Medrano is just glad to have his guys out on the mat.
The Spartans have competed well so far this year, but, as a result of COVID-19, they have dealt with various holes in their lineups.
“The season’s actually gone pretty when I can have my full lineup in there,” Medrano said. “We’re a really tough team, but then with all the COVID and someone gets quarantined and stuff like that, it’s just kind of stressful at times. But, you know, at the same time, we’re just thankful we’re on the mat.”
Emporia sent seven wrestlers to the Centennial League tournament and picked up a third place finish, despite having several of its top wrestlers in quarantine.
“Not too bad,” Medrano said of his team’s performance. “We got some good exposure for some young kids to step up and fill some spots some. Same thing’s going to happen this week, but hopefully by our regionals and sub-state we’ve got the full lineup and we’re ready to rock.”
No Spartans have tested positive for COVID-19 so far this year, but there have been a few occasions where some have wrestled against an individual from another school who later tested positive. In those situations, any wrestler who spent any amount of time on the mat with the one who tested positive must quarantine for 14 days.
Medrano has instructed those wrestlers who are in quarantine to continue working on their skills and school assignments from home.
“They know what they have to do, even though they can’t be in the room,” he said. “I’m sure they’re at their house, doing what they need to do, getting schoolwork done and ready to get back on the mat. It’s just part of the process this year, so we’re just pushing through it. It’s a crazy time for everybody, but we’re still here, we’re grinding.”
Medrano spends a great deal of time making sure his wrestlers are safe, including disinfecting the mats and walls before and after practice, taking each wrestler’s temperature as they arrive and enforcing mask policy whenever possible. He also has his wrestlers practice in pods of four, so that any potential exposures are not spread to the entire wrestling room.
Despite all of the changes and rigorous precautions required this year, the Spartans are taking everything in stride and staying engaged with the opportunities in front of them.
“We’re just happy to be wrestling and the guys have got good spirits and they’re working hard, so I’m happy,” Medrano said.
On the mat, Medrano said that he is pleased with the shape his wrestlers are in and believes that, by the time the postseason begins, his players will “start really peaking.” Additionally, he said that they have improved their ability to handle situations in competitions in a variety of ways.
“I’m really happy with the way they’re chain wrestling, putting moves together,” he said. “Whatever is presenting itself, they’re taking advantage of it instead of being stuck on one or two moves.”
Medrano also likes the familial atmosphere he and his wrestlers have been able to create.
“We’re a family,” he said. “We’re starting to come together and wrestle for each other, not just the individual, and that’s what makes a really good team.”
This was echoed by Pierce Moore, a senior on the Emporia High wrestling team.
“This is the closest I’ve seen the team in a long time,” Moore said. “We’re really functioning like a family, looking out for one another, bettering each other. It’s not just every man for himself anymore.”
Ethan Garate, another senior Spartan wrestler, agreed.
“We’re a lot closer than we were last year and I think that’s because [of] COVID,” Garate said. “We have to stay together constantly and it’s worked out.”
According to Medrano, the biggest challenge this season — other than the pandemic — has been managing his wrestlers’ weight cuts.
“I think some guys are on their feet too long,” Medrano said. “They need to start on a Sunday or Monday and not lose five to six pounds in one day because then it really affects you in a tournament.”
Medrano added that remote learning has affected his wrestlers’ sleep routines, which has a powerful impact on their wrestling performances.
“The whole schedule is off, so [we’re] just making sure they’re getting their eight hours of sleep,” he said.
This has required a great deal of self-discipline from the wrestlers, particularly since the team practices at 6:30 a.m.
“Oh, man, it’s the best feeling in the world,” Garate joked about the early call time.
For Garate, not having the cheering of spectators at tournaments this season has been a change that has been difficult to get used to.
“My energy builds off of fans in the stands,” he said. “We’re lacking that this year, so I’ve got to find that drive somewhere, but I’ve been finding it and it’s been working out for me.”
Moore said that the disruptions caused by COVID-19 quarantines have been formidable obstacles, especially for wrestlers returning to practice after a couple of weeks off.
“I was [quarantined] right after winter break, so that was rough coming back,” he said. “That was a whole month without doing anything.”
Medrano — who is a graduate of and former wrestler for Emporia High — is in his third year as a coach, and said that he is working to get Emporia’s wrestling program back to the level it was at when he was in high school, and that he thinks progress is being made on that front.
“We’ve got to get the numbers out there and start believing in what’s on the wall (banners and photos commemorating past state championship teams), then caring about what’s on their chests, that ‘Emporia Wrestling’,” he said. “I remember coming through the program being proud of wearing that, doing what I had to on the mat because that’s what’s expected, because that’s what was shown to me, that’s how you work.
“These guys here are starting to be role models. We’ve got fourth, fifth, sixth graders that are looking up to them them being like, ‘Oh, man, look how he warms up before his match, look how much he’s sweating, look how he is off the mat.’ They idolize them, so we’re starting to get that tradition back and starting to get people excited about Emporia High wrestling again.”
