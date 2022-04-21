The Lyon County Community Corrections program is going well, according to the commission chair.
“It's one of the few departments that's fully staffed,” Chair Rollie Martin said after Thursday's weekly meeting. “That's a good thing. We're getting that well organized.”
The commission approved two grant applications and budget for the upcoming fiscal year. One is for juvenile services. The other is for adult corrections.
There's a third budget - “miscellaneous, I call it,” Martin said. It has an assortment of other corrections programs, such as work with parolees.
Commissioners approved a separate budget for Juvenile Justice Reinvestment Grants.
The commission held an executive session with leaders of Newman Regional Health Thursday. But Martin said the recent disclosure of an email breach at the hospital was not discussed.
“I received one of those letters,” Martin said, notifying him of the breach.
Unapproved minutes of the meeting say a “confidential data exchange” occurred with NRH Chief Executive Officer Robert Wright and Chief Administrative Officer Cathy Pimple. Martin did not elaborate on what was involved.
The commission also approved a corrected invoice for $36,199.04 to pay for wraps on Lyon County Area Transportation buses. Martin indicated the county handled it wrong in January, by not allowing for shipping costs.
“The state will cover 90% of the cost,” Martin said, through Kansas Department of Transportation funds.
The final cost to the county will be $9,676.04, which is $375.04 above the original invoice from Mountain Commercial Graphics of Houston.
