Junction City scored 27 unanswered points and shut out Emporia in the second half en route to a 30-6 win at Welch Stadium Friday night.
However, the final score belies the effort the Spartans (1-6) put out on the field, which was arguably their best of the season.
“I told them I’m very proud of them, I really am, because they came out and they gave it everything they’ve got,” said Emporia head coach Keaton Tuttle. “I told them right before it started, ‘The only way you fail is if you quit.’ And they didn’t.”
While the Spartans’ only points came on 32- and 37-yard field goals by Alex Allemang, the offense showed an ability to sustain drives and run clock, something it has struggled to do throughout the season.
Some of that offensive success was a result of some new looks included in this week’s game plan, such as the triple option and the run-pass option, which were particularly effective in the first half.
“We know who our playmakers are and we’ve got to get the ball in their hands. That was some of our main focus,” Tuttle said. “I actually saw a couple sets from a couple NFL teams and I know it’s not the same level obviously, but just getting in the ball in our playmaker’s hands and letting them go to work. When it comes to things like this, you’ve got to think players, not plays.”
One of the players who saw his touches increase was Parker Leeds, who had 10 receptions for 99 yards and two carries for 35 yards.
“We’ve got confidence in all our receivers, but Parker’s done a really good job, especially yards after the catch,” Tuttle said. “Today, he’s getting physical, he’s breaking tackles and that’s great to see. I think if he wanted, he’s got a bright future in this sport because he’s really showing that he could be pretty successful.”
Although Emporia demonstrated that it was capable of moving the football, it held itself back by shooting itself in the foot several times throughout the game.
“We honestly hurt ourselves the most,” Tuttle said. “It wasn’t anything special that we weren’t ready for or anything like that. We just hurt ourselves the most.”
The Spartans turned the ball over four times in the game, including two interceptions from Cam Geitz, which is certainly an anomaly from the quarterback who has made good decisions throwing the ball all year. Additionally, two bobbled snaps on punt attempts led to short fields for the opposing team.
But if Emporia can clean those things up, Tuttle knows his team is capable of doing big things.
“We’re really close,” he said. “We’re one block away on certain plays, we’re one cut away. It’s things like that. You can see the growth.”
The Emporia defense carried its momentum from last week’s impressive performance into the first half on Friday, forcing and recovering two fumbles and a turnover on downs to keep the Blue Jays (6-1) off the scoreboard until Lincoln Upham hit a 29-yard field goal with 3:57 left in the second quarter to tie the game at 3-3.
Allemang’s second field goal put the Spartans up 6-3 with 43 seconds before the intermission, but Junction City took its first lead of the game at 10-6 with a touchdown pass from Xavion Felton to Josiah Delva on the final play of the first half.
The Blue Jay offense found its groove in the second half, using the quarterback run and misdirection plays to put up three touchdowns in the final two periods.
Tuttle said his defense played well but that the team’s small numbers mean that his players are having to exert a lot more energy than their opponents, which can wear them down pretty quickly.
“I think one of the biggest things is they’ve got a lot of guys,” he said. “We’re asking our guys to go every play of it, both directions, even special teams too, which is nothing new for a football player. But when they can send 11 new guys on offense and 11 new ones on defense, they stay pretty fresh. I think some of their speed started to show with things like that. We got a little fatigued.
“But for the most part, we had times where we put our defense in really hard spots and they still got some turnovers and they got a couple stops on fourth down. You feel pretty confident going forward in certain areas as a play caller when your defense can say, ‘All right, we’re going to stop them here.’ So that’s nice to see. It really is. It just proves even more that we’re getting close.”
UP NEXT
Emporia will wrap up its regular season next week when it hosts Manhattan, which might be its toughest test yet. The Indians are 6-1 this season after throttling Topeka West 59-0 Friday night and have been ranked in the top 10 of 6A by various media outlets throughout the season.
“We’re going to prepare for them just like we did for Junction,” Tuttle said. “Junction’s a very good team, well coached, and Manhattan is too. They’re a very well coached team and they have been for a long time.
“We’ve got to stay with the focus on us and make sure we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing, staying true to what we do. We’ve got to be physical. We know they’re going to be a very physical team and that’s what we’re going to push all week long. They’re another team just like anybody else. That’s why you play the game. We’re going to show up and give them our best effort.”
JUNCTION CITY 30, EMPORIA 6
Junction City (6-1) – 0; 10; 7; 13; – 30
Emporia (1-6) – 0; 6; 0; 0; – 6
SCORING PLAYS
Emporia – Allemang 32-yard FG
Junction City – Upham 29-yard FG
Emporia – Allemang 37-yard FG
Junction City – Felton 20-yard pass to Delva (Upham kick)
Junction City – Felton 3-yard rush (Upham kick)
Junction City – Bogenhagen 2-yard rush (XP blocked)
Junction City – Banks 30-yard rush (Upham kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Emporia: Geitz 19-23, Keys 14-31, Trujillo 3-2, Leeds 2-35, Jackson 1-3, Galbreath 1-1. Junction City: Felton 25-102, Byers 5-10, Banks 3-35, Bogenhagen 2-7, B. Smith 2-12, T. Smith 1-4, Holloway 1-(minus) 1.
RECEIVING – Emporia: Leeds 10-99, Trujillo 2-7, Stewart 1-13. Junction City: Holloway 2-46, Sellers 2-19, Allen 1-30, Delva 1-20.
PASSING – Emporia: Geitz 13-24-2 119 yards. Junction City: Felton 6-10-0 115 yards.
