Lebo’s Austin Bailey won the KEMFA (Kansas Eight-Man Football Association) state powerlifting heavyweight title on Saturday, April 22 at Central Plains High School in Claflin.

This was Bailey’s second year competing and he finished first this year after placing third a year ago. Athletes compete in three lifts – bench, squat and clean – and whoever combines to lift the most weight across all three lifts takes first place.

