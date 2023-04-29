Lebo’s Austin Bailey won the KEMFA (Kansas Eight-Man Football Association) state powerlifting heavyweight title on Saturday, April 22 at Central Plains High School in Claflin.
This was Bailey’s second year competing and he finished first this year after placing third a year ago. Athletes compete in three lifts – bench, squat and clean – and whoever combines to lift the most weight across all three lifts takes first place.
Bailey took first in bench with a lift of 365 pounds, second in squat with a personal record of 565 pounds and finished tied for second in clean at 275 pounds. (There was a four-way tie for second and he ended up getting fourth in the heavyweight class based on his weight.)
The senior finished with an overall weight of 1,205 pounds (His personal record for all three lifts is 1,240.)
Bailey’s father, Jeff, said Austin started to mirror his lifts toward powerlifting last year but started lifting as a freshman.
“He started hitting the weights pretty decently as a freshman,” Jeff Bailey said. “Lebo doesn’t have an actual powerlifting program, but they have weights and he started to change his workouts to mirror what powerlifters do last year.”
Bailey is a three-sport athlete for the Wolves. He was a starter on the boys basketball team that finished runner-up at state and also does throwing events in track and field.
But football is Bailey’s main sport. He was named First-Team All-State on both lines in 8-Man Division II and was the Lyon County League and District Defensive MVP. He will continue his career at Ottawa University in the fall, where he will play on the offensive line and also join the powerlifting program.
“They have a pretty good powerlifting program over there at Ottawa,” Jeff Bailey said. “Plus, he fell in love with their weight room that’s state of the art. They also have a pretty good coach over there that’s reached out to Austin a few times.”
Any school that is a member of the Kansas Eight-Man Football Association and has their Kansas Eight-Man Football Association dues paid and up to date can send any athlete, boy or girl, that wishes to participate in a state powerlifting event.
Bailey has a bright future ahead of him, but he will suit up in a high school football game one final time in June when he takes the field for the east team in the 8-man football DII All-Star Game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.