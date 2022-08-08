A dozen poetry lovers found cool refuge Saturday afternoon at the Emporia Public Library. Other library patrons periodically appeared at the meeting room door, curious about the music and words wafting out. It was an afternoon of poetry, featuring past Kansas Poet Laureate and drummer Kevin Rabas, ESU music professor and violinist Ramiro Miranda, and poet and gravel cyclist Kerry Moyer.
The program, hosted by Emporia Public Library, opened with the three men drumming: steady and mesmerizing. The drumbeats rose to a throbbing crescendo, then crashed and stilled, leaving their echoes behind.
The mood shifted, as the bluesy, jazzy sounds of Miranda’s violin and Rabas’s brushy drumming accompanied and syncopated Moyer’s reading of his poem “Old Bones.” Again the mood shifted, the music this time more country, pairing perfectly with Moyer’s “Red Tomatoes,” a tender, evocative piece about the poet’s grandfather, “for love, for him to give, for me to receive.”
The audience was treated to a taste of the Spoken Sonatas initiative conceived by Miranda. He and Rabas reprised several pieces from the project, including the well-loved crowd favorite “Lisa’s Flying Electric Piano.”
Spoken Sonatas is a collaborative effort that brings together poets, composers and performers. Initial funding for the project was provided in 2021, awarded by Emporia State University’s Undergraduate Summer Research Project.
As the poets moved to the podium, Rabas noted that, “You’ve got to read a bookish poem in a library,” and proceeded with his poem “Loaning Books,” which includes the line “...these books stayed when it seemed that everyone else left…”
Moyer read “God and Lattes”, a poem he co-wrote with Rabas, and concluded with a touching piece about struggles during the pandemic.
The final piece was a performance by Rabas and Miranda of “Kansas Awakenings,” music and poetry commissioned for the inauguration of Kansas governor Laura Kelly.
The audience was ready with questions, the first of which was whether drums or poetry came first for Rabas. He shared that, “Writing of some sort came first. My mom was a reporter, so I was writing from a young age. Not necessarily poetry. I wanted to play saxophone, but I had bad teeth–and playing sax would just have made them worse.
“Mom had this LP of Peter and the Wolf, the orchestral version, and I played along on the bells part. So I took up drums. I continue to be inspired by Langston Hughes and Charles Mingus.”
Moyer addressed getting started with writing and sharing poetry. “Be open to sharing what is difficult. For me, something has to grab me–a thought, a memory, a moment in time. Practice. Just sit down and write. Enjoy the process of painting with words. Just write.”
“In some ways, we’re all in the same place,” Rabas concluded. “Each time can be like the first time: you must have the courage to act. Develop a way of looking that tries to get accuracy along with a sense of passion.”
Find books by Kevin Rabas at kevinrabas.com and books by Kerry Moyer at kelloggpress.com. Both poets’ books are available at libraries and bookstores across the region. For more information about the Spoken Sonatas initiative, visit spokensonatas.org and Spotify. Dive deeper into poetry at the Emporia Public Library, 110 E. 6th Ave., 620-340-6462, or visit emporialibrary.org.
