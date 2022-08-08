A dozen poetry lovers found cool refuge Saturday afternoon at the Emporia Public Library. Other library patrons periodically appeared at the meeting room door, curious about the music and words wafting out. It was an afternoon of poetry, featuring past Kansas Poet Laureate and drummer Kevin Rabas, ESU music professor and violinist Ramiro Miranda, and poet and gravel cyclist Kerry Moyer.

The program, hosted by Emporia Public Library, opened with the three men drumming: steady and mesmerizing. The drumbeats rose to a throbbing crescendo, then crashed and stilled, leaving their echoes behind.

