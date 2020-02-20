Recently, a reader sent a message via The Gazette with a question: How do you make chocolate chip cookies stay soft longer?
I hear you! They come out of the oven warm and soft, and an hour later it’s all crunch and crumble. I remember when Pepperidge Farms came out with the “perpetually soft” big cookies, and what a miracle it was.
But: Pepperidge Farms are not homemade.
I’ve done some research, and apparently it all comes down to moisture.
Jenny McCoy, pastry baking arts chef-instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York, says:
Underbake them 60 – 120 seconds.
Scoop the dough into a tall mound rather than a flattened circle. This results in a denser cookie which loses moisture slower.
For every stick of butter your recipe calls for, add an additional tablespoon.
Swap the light brown sugar for dark, or switch up your sugar ratio. If your recipe calls for an equal amount of white and brown sugar, try 40 percent white and 60 percent brown instead.
For every egg your recipe calls for, add an additional egg yolk.
Finally, pack the cookies up until they’re just cool enough that they don’t fall apart when you try to lift them. The extra moisture from the still-warm cookies will help.
Jerrelle Guy, author of Black Girl Baking, shares this storage advice from Executive Chef Leah Henderson, a pastry and dessert specialist.
Place the cookies in an airtight container or zip-top bag, which will help slow moisture loss.
When layering cookies, a piece of plastic wrap between each layer will keep them from sticking to one another.
Soften hard cookies by microwaving for 10-15 seconds with a glass of water next to them.
If freezing, protect each layer with wrap (plastic, parchment, freezer paper), seal in an airtight container.
Regardless of texture, chocolate chip cookies are delicious. If they get too hard, and the microwave won’t help, just dunk them in your latte. Let’s get cooking!
V V V
This recipe is from Southern Living, a source I often turn to for inspiration. Ivy feels the oats and the 24-hour chill are integral to the final cookie texture, and she says the oats are almost indiscernible. Using two kinds of chocolate is her “secret” to making this cookie extra special.
Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies
Ivy Odom, Southern Living Test Kitchen Professional
1 cup salted butter, softened
1 1/3 cups packed light brown sugar
1/3 cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs, at room temperature
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup uncooked quick-cooking oats
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 1/2 cups bittersweet chocolate chunks
1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips
1 tablespoon flaky sea salt
Beat butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar with a heavy-duty electric stand mixer on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes.
Add eggs, 1 at a time; beat until well combined after each addition. Beat until fluffy, about 1 minute. Beat in vanilla. Stir together flour, oats, baking powder and baking soda in a small bowl.
Gradually add to butter mixture, beating until well blended. Stir in chocolate chunks and chocolate chips.
Using a 3-tablespoon scoop (or two large spoons – RM), drop spoonfuls of dough onto parchment paper-lined baking sheets 2 inches apart. Chill 24 hours.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake cookies in preheated oven until edges are golden and bottoms are set, but cookies are still very soft to the touch, 11 to 13 minutes.
Remove cookies from oven and sprinkle evenly with salt; cool on baking sheets on wire racks 5 minutes. Serve warm, or transfer cookies to wire racks to cool completely, about 20 minutes.
