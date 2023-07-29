“This really fits our mission — Emporia is a perfect fit for us,” Xpress Wellness Urgent Care CEO Grant Asay said at the company’s launch party Saturday for their tenth Kansas location, at 2031 W. Sixth Ave. in Emporia. “Rural health care is our focus.”
The newly-built 3,200 square foot facility will officially start seeing patients on Aug. 1. The community launch party, held on Saturday, welcomed local citizens and introduced staff, with free pizza from JD’s Pizza Truck, door prizes, clinic tours, games, a DJ, and inflatables. Visitors had the chance to win a 65-inch television, children’s bicycles, and gift cards.
Xpress Wellness Urgent Care will provide same-day treatment for children and adults suffering from non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries, as well as occupational medicine, sports medicine, computerized radiology services, lab services, diagnostic testing and EKG services onsite.
“You can pre-register online, or come in and see us in person to do that,” Asay said. “Then when you need an appointment, you can pick a time slot that’s best for you online, or walk in and we will accommodate you as soon as possible. The whole point is a quick turnaround for our patients.”
The clinic will be open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday - Saturday and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday. It features onsite lab and x-ray services in addition to EKG. Xpress Wellness offers online check-in to reduce patient wait times and limit exposure to other illnesses.
Justin Roach, APRN-CNP, and Allison Railsback, APRN-CNP, have joined the Xpress Wellness Urgent Care family and will provide care at the clinic. Roach and Railsback have long-term ties to Emporia and the surrounding communities.
“All our people have ties to this area,” Kerstin Olson, Director of Business and Strategic Operations for Xpress Wellness Urgent Care said. “We think it’s kind of cool that they’ve chosen to come back to their hometowns working at our newest facility.”
Xpress Wellness is a certified VA Urgent Care Provider and accepts TRICARE, TriWest and VA benefits. Xpress also accepts most major commercial insurances, including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Cigna, United Healthcare, KanCare, and Medicare. Xpress Wellness currently operates 47 clinics across Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas.
For more information about the newest Xpress Wellness Urgent Care in Emporia, visit their website at XpressWellnessUrgentCare.com, stop by the clinic at 2031 W. Sixth Ave. in the Guion’s Showcase Furniture & Appliances parking lot, or call them at 620-481-2520.
