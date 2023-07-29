“This really fits our mission — Emporia is a perfect fit for us,” Xpress Wellness Urgent Care CEO Grant Asay said at the company’s launch party Saturday for their tenth Kansas location, at 2031 W. Sixth Ave. in Emporia. “Rural health care is our focus.”

The newly-built 3,200 square foot facility will officially start seeing patients on Aug. 1. The community launch party, held on Saturday, welcomed local citizens and introduced staff, with free pizza from JD’s Pizza Truck, door prizes, clinic tours, games, a DJ, and inflatables. Visitors had the chance to win a 65-inch television, children’s bicycles, and gift cards.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.