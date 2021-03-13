S&A Communications is one of 14 recipients of the Broadband Extension Grant to bring fiber-optic service to 54 residential properties in the city of Americus.
Certain homes on Broadway, Third, Orange and First Streets will soon be wired for fiber service with the option for customers to opt-in for tiers ranging from 25 Mbps to one Gbps.
Fiber service utilizes in-ground fiber-optic cables to send data at nearly the speed of light, vastly increasing internet speeds and capacities.
The grant program allowing for the project was created in 2020 to help rural and underserved communities receive access to quality internet services, a need that had been overlooked for some time before it was revealed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The grant is to do fiber to the home in a[n] area of Americus that we have plotted out along our mainline route,” said Josh Reece, operations supervisor at S&A Communications. “We have a fiber today that connects the high school and the grade school together. So we’re going to utilize that route because it’s already in the ground and we have facilities on that route already and we’re going to spur off of that route and feed all the houses along that route with fiber to the home with this grant money.”
Americus has already received fiber services at its anchor institutions, such as the library and the fire station, as well as along the business district. Bringing fiber service to residential areas is part of S&A’s second phase in Americus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.