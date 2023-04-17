Courtesy ESU Athletics
The Emporia State softball team split their Saturday doubleheader against Missouri Southern as they took game one 6-5 before falling 10-2 in game two.
Game One
Sydney Righi and Missouri Southern starter Lacy Bailey settled in early as both teams were held scoreless in the first two innings before Emporia State tallied five runs with two outs in the third frame.
Alexis Dial started the inning as he reached on an error before stealing second base. Following a pair of popups and a walk drawn by Lexi Williams, Abbey Ward singled to score Dial and give the Hornets a 1-0 lead. Ari Cordova followed the Ward single with a double down the right field line to drive in a pair of runs as the Hornets extended their advantage to 3-0 in the third.
Haley Garnett drew a walk and after a failed pickoff attempt, Sophia Rockhold singled to score both Cordova and Garnett as Emporia State led 5-0.
Missouri Southern answered back with two runs in the bottom half before stranding a pair of runners.
The sixth run for Emporia State came in the sixth inning as a two-out error as Emma Furnish scored to give the Hornets a 6-2 lead.
The Lions managed to score three runs in the final two innings and had the potential tying run on second base as the Hornets brought in Josie Harrison. Harrison forced a popup to strand the tying run and clinch the 6-5 win for Emporia State in game one.
Ari Cordova and Emma Furnish each recorded two hits while Cordova and Sophia Rockhold each tallied two RBI.
Kelly Hipsher took home her third win of the season while Josie Harrison tallied her first save.
Game Two
In the first inning of game two, Ward was hit by a pitch and Cordova singled before Ward scored on a passed ball to give Emporia State an early 1-0 lead.
Missouri Southern retook the lead 2-1 in the bottom half with a two-RBI triple from Leighton Withers.
Following the third run for the Lions in the second inning, both teams were held scoreless in the third before Emporia State scored their second run on a fielding error to trim the Lions’ lead to 3-2.
The Lions tallied three runs in the bottom of the fourth and scored four runs in the sixth inning to pull away.
Ari Cordova went 2-for-3 in game two and McKensy Glass went 1-for-3.
Emporia State (29-17, 9-9 MIAA) will return home for a midweek MIAA doubleheader against Newman from Turnbull Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
