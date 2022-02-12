Big changes are underway at the Emporia Animal Shelter and Humane Society of the Flint Hills executive director Stephanie Achille could not be more excited about it.
With a renewed focus on spaying and neutering and vaccinations, Achille said the goal is making available pets more adoptable. And, hopefully, resulting in shorter stays overall in the shelter.
“Last year we ended 2021 with slightly over 700 intakes and, while we’re doing better with adoptions — we were very close to 400 adoptions — we have a lot of repeat offenders,” she said. “We have a much higher percentage of dogs than cats, and that’s from strays or intakes from concerned community members.”
So, for every animal that goes out, that means more always come back in.
“We transferred 10 on Monday and six more intakes came back,” Achille said.
Part of the process of getting dogs and cats ready for adoption quicker was bringing in new staff. Achielle said there are now five staff members, including herself, and they are still looking to hire a part-timer to help throughout the week. They also have reinvigorated a partnership with Kansas State University, welcoming an immersion clinic last week and hosting a mobile spay and neuter clinic on Tuesday.
“It was nice to see what they thought about the shelter’s transitiion or progression and what needs to be updated,” Achille said. “Just like our community members, we have to wait in line for our appointments, so it was great to have the K-State group here. With our spay and neuter emphasis, we were going to wait two or three weeks to make those appointments to get some of our animals in. But with multiple intakes every day, we really need to get our animals fixed.”
Bobbi Kelley, who started with the shelter in November, said she was excited about all of the momentum for the organization. A lover of all things animal, she said it was hard not to fall in love with the shelter. She spends her days, feeding and checking pets and loving on as many animals as she can.
“We make sure they’re all healthy and nobody’s sick, we make sure that blankets are comfy and everybody’s built fat and happy,” she said. “I play a lot of tug-of-war. My arms get tired. That’s what I do: It’s not glamorous, but it saves lives every day, I guess. That’s pretty much what we’re here for.”
Kelley said it was “incredible” how much work was being done — a lot of which the public doesn’t get to see unless they volunteer.
“The quality of life has improved so much,” she said. “It’s a work in progress and it’s always going to be a work in progress, but we’ve adopted out more dogs now then I think we have in forever.”
She got emotional talking about watching those adoptions take place.
“It makes it all worth it,” she said. “I don’t think I could work anywhere else because I wouldn’t feel as fulfilled. Going home to my own furbabies, I appreciate them more.”
Bailey Estes, who started in October, agreed.
“I had been on the board recently and the reason that I started there is because I wanted to make a difference,” she said. “I was kind of under the impression that being on the board was a better way to make a difference than actually working at the shelter at the time, so that’s what kind of brought me into it”
Working with the cats most days, Estes said it was always an amazing feeling to watch someone fall in love with them and bring them home.
“It’s just awesome; it’s just a fantastic feeling,” she said. “It’s hard for the ones that have been here so long. There are animals that have been here the whole time that I’ve been here, and you do get really attached to them.”
And it’s hard not to, when some of those long-term residents have been at the shelter for close to a year.
“I think it’s so weird,” Estes said of the animals there for months on end. “There’s nothing wrong witih any of them. Some may not necessarily love other naimals, but that’s not like a ‘hard factor’ on whether or not they’re aggressive. There’s not really a determining factor on who’s going to be here for two weeks or two years.”
Achille added the goal is to get the average stay for strays down to three months. Adoptable animals are available for viewing online at https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/ks/emporia/emporia-kansas-animal-shelter-ks100 and, next week for Valentine’s Day, all adoptions are half-off the normal fee. The shelter will check on vet records as part of the application.
Achille said, in some cases, adoptions can happen the same day people come for a visit.
At any rate, it’s worth the wait.
“When they get adopted, it’s a big celebration,” Achille said.
