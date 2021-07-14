The Chase County Commission met Monday at its action session to discuss health updates, hiring and appointing new positions, and more.
EMS Director Scott Harris said he had someone in mind for a deputy service director.
“We need someone to fill in if I’m unexpectedly unavailable to fulfill my duties” Harris said. “Someone to keep the service running on a day to day basis.”
The county will not have to budget for a new position but appoint the position from within the department.
Commissioner Matt Miller gave an update on the Strong City Fire Department building.
“There are challenges with the existing building- issues like mold that need to be mediated,” he said.
Miller said there is another building north of the highway that is a possibility to relocate the fire department.
“We talked about it, realistically, it may get to the point in this process that it becomes obvious that it might be cheaper to relocate,” he said.
The city is building a splash pad in the park next to the fire department, which may present some safety issues.
Miller said he is talking with the city, but ultimately no decisions have been made on what will happen to the building.
Candra Good, director of public health at Morris and Chase county Health Departments, gave an update.
“COVID was simmering down, but we are starting to see an increase in cases, not necessarily in Chase county but all the counties around us,” she said.
Good said the department is starting to resume normal operations and continuing immunizations. The department has turned COVID cases over to the state.
Vaccinations are tapering off, she said. “I wish more people would get vaccinated.”
There was also some discussion about Gayla Armagost, health department secretary, retiring at the first of the year.
Good said she would like to hire a nurse, at least an LPN, for the position to handle walk-ins. When Armagost retires, Good would like to mirror the hours at Morris to be the same in Chase county. The current hours at Morris are 8-5 Monday through Wednesday, and 8-6 on Thursday.
The commission also approved the McCully contract, which provides valuations for the county, at $13,800.
The budget for two new positions in road and bridges was also discussed. The projected expense for the two workers is $90,000-$100,000 for an equipment operator and general laborer.
