The Emporia High School baseball team had their best offensive game of the season on Tuesday but still lost both games against Junction City.
In game one of the doubleheader, the Spartans put 10 runs on the board on 13 hits. Junction City scored three in the bottom of the first before Emporia got on the board in the second. Aiden Ewing led off the inning and reached on a dropped third strike. He scored on a double by Owen Ruge, which was followed by an RBI triple from Drew Hess.
Junction City scored three in the bottom half to take a 6-2 lead but the Spartans plated four runs in the top of the fourth to tie the game. Aiden Skiles doubled to center, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on an Ewing single to center.
Max Rusco followed with a walk to put runners on first and second when Ruge doubled again, driving in both runs and making it a one-run game. Hess followed with another RBI triple to tie the game at 6.
The Blue Jays scored one in the bottom of the fourth but Emporia scored three in the top of the fifth to take a 9-7 lead. Jaxon Dial lead off the inning with a walk, advanced to third on a single from Skiles and scored on an error when Skiles stole second. Skiles then scored on a Jalyn King single, who scored on a Bobby Trujillo double.
Junction City regained the lead when it scored two in the bottom of the inning and Emporia tied the game once again in the top of the sixth. Hess led off with a walk and scored on a Chase Harrington. But the Blue Jays would score two in the bottom of the sixth and hold the Spartans off the scoreboard in the seventh to secure the win.
“We did everything we needed at the plate and on the base paths to win at least one game today,” head coach Anthony Markowitz said. “Unfortunately, we made too many mistakes on the defensive side. We've got to be able to make outs when the other team gives them to us. We are urging our pitches to pitch to contact and not give up free bases, and we've got to make plays behind them.”
Emporia was run-ruled in game two, 12-2 in 4 1/2 innings. The Spartans scored one in the first when Rusco doubled and scored on a Harrington single, and one in the third when Skiles drove in Dial with a single to center.
Emporia (0-6) will return home to host Washburn Rural at Soden’s Grove on Friday, April 7 beginning at 4 p.m.
