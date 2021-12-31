Forecasters fine-tuned their predictions Friday for the start of 2022. The news is slightly better for Lyon County, but not for Chase County.
Chase County remains in a winter storm watch, in a band stretching northeast to Topeka and southwest toward Wichita. Sleet could accumulate in Strong City as much as a half-inch.
But Lyon County was changed to a “winter weather advisory.” The National Weather Service now expects one to two inches of snow in Emporia. But there will be other things.
“Rain, freezing rain, and sleet before 4am, then sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 4am and 5am, then sleet after 5am,” a detailed forecast said.
Ice and sleet are not expected to stick in Emporia. But one map puts the northwest corners of Chase and Lyon Counties are in an oval of uncertainty. There could be snow, freezing rain or sleet after midnight.
Emporia should have snow only by 9 a.m. Saturday. But blowing snow will develop in spots after 1 p.m., due to north winds of up to 30 miles per hour.
Heavy snow is expected in far northern Kansas, with six to eight inches possible. Topeka currently is in line for three to four inches, but forecasters say that total could increase.
The worst of the winter weather should occur Saturday morning, then end Saturday night. But Arctic air will make Saturday night a fireplace favorite, with the low in Emporia at one above zero and a wind chill of -10 degrees.
This will be the first significant snowfall of the season in Emporia. A recording station three miles northwest of the city recorded 9.4 inches of snow last winter.
The good news beyond the weekend is that temperatures should return to a more seasonable mid-40s on Monday and Tuesday, with sunshine.
