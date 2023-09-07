With a number of economic initiatives propelling Kansas forward, Gov. Laura Kelly believes the State of Kansas is taking monumental steps to invigorate its economy and foster industry growth in the Emporia area.

Kelly, who spoke to The Gazette this week, emphasized that this achievement is a direct outcome of the state’s strategic plan for economic development. This comprehensive plan, instated under her administration, provides a modern roadmap for growth — a departure from the outdated strategies that had hindered Kansas’ economic progress for decades.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.