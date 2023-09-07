With a number of economic initiatives propelling Kansas forward, Gov. Laura Kelly believes the State of Kansas is taking monumental steps to invigorate its economy and foster industry growth in the Emporia area.
Kelly, who spoke to The Gazette this week, emphasized that this achievement is a direct outcome of the state’s strategic plan for economic development. This comprehensive plan, instated under her administration, provides a modern roadmap for growth — a departure from the outdated strategies that had hindered Kansas’ economic progress for decades.
“We started from day one really aggressively pursuing economic development,” she said. “If you remember back. Kansas was in a bit of a mess. ... I knew as governor that it was going to be expensive to put things back together and I didn’t want to raise taxes.”
Kelly, who was elected in 2018, took what she described as an “aggressive approach” to reinvigorating the economy in order to ensure the state was in a better position to succeed, and compete, when it came to development.
“We had to put the Department of Commerce back together again,” she said. “It had been pretty much dismantled in the previous administration.”
The approach has already borne fruit. In July 2022, Kelly announced a $4 billion deal with Panasonic to build a electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto. This year, Kelly announced two multi-billion semiconductor plant projects in Wichita and Burlington. Secure Semiconductor Manufacturing broke ground on its new 30,000 square foot facility just outside of Burlington last Friday, representing just $20 million of the total $1.9 billion investment in the region. Situated just north of the Coffey County Airport on U.S. Highway 75, Kelly said this facility marks a significant leap forward in the state’s economic revitalization efforts.
“Prior to putting that strategic plan in place we were really just doing more of a shotgun approach to economic development, sort of going after everything,” Kelly said. “We were spinning our wheels. ... From day one, I was acutely aware that our beloved Kansas was grappling with a myriad of issues. Our educational system needed a lifeline, our bridges were crying out for repairs, and we faced the daunting task of rebuilding what had been neglected for too long.”
The governor’s vision was clear: to resurrect the state without imposing the burden of increased taxes on its citizens.
“I knew that the only way we could generate the necessary revenue to rebuild our state was through vigorous economic growth,” she said.
The restoration of the Department of Commerce was one of the first steps taken by Governor Kelly’s administration, re-establishing vital divisions such as international trade and community development. Moreover, the revival of the Main Street program breathed new life into local communities, instilling hope and igniting economic prospects.
“We laid the groundwork for growth,” Governor Kelly explained, “and we weren’t content with merely treading water. We recognized the importance of developing a strategic plan for economic development, the first of its kind in 35 years.”
Kelly was keen to emphasize that retaining businesses in Kansas went beyond the initial investment.
“Our commitment is unwavering when it comes to ensuring that incentives are linked to performance,” she said. “We’ve transformed our approach from a shotgun scatter to precision-guided targeting.” By focusing resources on areas of inherent strength, Kansas has been able to pinpoint industries that align with its unique assets and geographical advantages.
Kelly also underlined the importance of collaboration between various entities, both at the state and local levels, as well as educational institutions. This collaborative spirit proved instrumental in securing deals with major companies, she said, and showcased the ability of Kansas to work toward common goals.
One of those common goals, she hopes, is working toward Medicaid expansion. While workforce recruitment and retention were consistently top concerns for employers across the state, making accessible and affordable healthcare is also a pivotal factor.
“One of the most significant drivers of Medicaid expansion is its potential to provide access to affordable healthcare for over 50,000 Kansans,” she said. “The majority of these individuals are part of our workforce, and Medicaid expansion would empower them to stay healthy, productive, and engaged in our state’s economy.”
Kelly said the state has lost billions of dollars due to its refusal to expand Medicaid, instead sending those dollars to California and New York.
“We have sent over $6.5 billion dollars back to Washington, D.C., instead of utilizing those funds to provide healthcare access to Kansans and support our local hospitals,” she explained.
When asked about the path to expansion, Governor Kelly expressed optimism. “There is indeed a path,” she affirmed. “I hope that in the upcoming legislative session, the stars will align, and we will finally cross the finish line.”
Governor Laura Kelly concluded the interview by dispelling common misconceptions about Medicaid expansion, emphasizing that it is not merely about covering able-bodied adults but also about extending a helping hand to hardworking Kansans who lack access to health insurance.
Kelly said six rural hospitals have closed across the state, with many more in danger if Medicaid does not come through. That, she said, would have a direct impact on Emporia, should Newman Regional Health ever close its doors.
She encouraged Emporians to reach out to Sen. Jeff Longbine and Rep. Mark Schreiber — both steadfast supporters of Medicaid expansion — to express their desire to see expansion move forward.
“If people hear that we can’t afford it, that’s not true,” Kelly said. “We can’t afford not to [expand Medicaid] is the reality.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.