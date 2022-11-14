While you may have been sleeping, Emporia Area Match Day was beginning. The staff woke up pleased.
“We have been getting a lot of online donations,” Loni Heinen with the Emporia Community Foundation said early Monday morning. “Hopefully, that bodes well when we kick off the in-person side of it.”
That side began at 9 a.m., when people began leaving donations for their choice of 28 non-profits and agencies at the ECG office at 527 Commercial Street.
“People are beginning to arrive,” Heinen reported shortly after the doors opened. “We’ve been running out to pick up donations.”
“They can either drive through the back alley and somebody will run out to them, or they’re more than welcome to come into the office,” Heinen said.
It’s called “Match Day” because seven foundations, trusts and families are offering $55,000 in matching funds for donations received Monday, allocated on a prorated basis.
While the number of participating organizations is up from 25 last year, the amount being matched is down $5,000.
No donation amounts are being revealed Monday. That normally occurs on Giving Tuesday, which this year is November 29.
