Emporia Public Schools won't comment on whether or not student-athletes involved in an alleged sexual assault have been suspended or if they are back on the field, the district said Thursday.
The statement came after The Gazette asked district community relations manager Lyndel Landgren if he could confirm the high school football players involved were back on the field after a three day suspension.
"Emporia Public Schools has been and will continue to work with the police department during the investigation involving some members of the EHS Football team," Landgren said in an email. "The administration began their investigation as soon as the concerns were brought to their attention.
"When it became evident that the scope of the investigation should include law enforcement, EHS administration immediately contacted the Emporia Police Department (EPD). The district is not able to comment regarding the investigation or any student discipline action because of student confidentiality. As always, we appreciate our partnership with our local authorities during this process."
The EHS football team has been under investigation for misconduct by both local law enforcement and the school district after an alleged hazing incident that took place Saturday, Aug. 20. The incident was reported to the police the following Monday by EHS principal Dathan Fischer.
“Emporia Public Schools always has and will continue to take any and all allegations of misconduct seriously,” the district said in a statement dated Aug. 23. “As soon as a concern is brought to our attention it is thoroughly reviewed by our administration with the appropriate steps taken that are consistent with our board policies.”
The case was then referred to the Lyon County Attorney.
But on Wednesday, County Attorney Marc Goodman told The Gazette that he had referred the case back to EPD for further investigation.
Police Chief Ed Owens told The Gazette his officers were still in the process of a few "follow-up interviews," but the county attorney had all the reports. He further directed The Gazette to Goodman's office for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.