EHS_Spartan

Emporia Public Schools won't comment on whether or not student-athletes involved in an alleged sexual assault have been suspended or if they are back on the field, the district said Thursday. 

The statement came after The Gazette asked district community relations manager Lyndel Landgren if he could confirm the high school football players involved were back on the field after a three day suspension. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.