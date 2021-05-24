Rainy weather didn't stop some community members from stopping at the David Traylor Zoo to check out the Kona Ice truck Sunday.
The mobile shaved ice vendor was parked at the zoo for part of the afternoon and a portion of sales went back to the zoo.
Zoo Director Lisa Keith told The Gazette last week that the zoo is exploring other dates to bring Kona Ice back this summer.
