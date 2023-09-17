A local mental health advocate and survivor shared a personal story of perseverance and hope during Saturday's Hope Links Us Together Suicide Prevention Walk at Soden's Grove.
Becky DeJesus said her journey with mental health challenges started during her middle and high school years.
"I always had that voice in my brain telling me I was doing everything wrong," she said. "I couldn't do it right. I didn't want to get out of bed, didn't want to do things. Eventually, that turned into thoughts of hurting myself."
DeJesus said her mental health issues continued as she got older. Once a straight A student in college, DeJesus found herself struggling to complete her degree because she couldn't get out of bed to go to class.
"I couldn't bother to withdraw from those classes because that required going to the Registrar's Office at the time — because I was born in the 1900s," she said, eliciting chuckles from the crowds. "It was a different time than it is today. There wasn't anyone that I knew of that I could talk to about these things because I didn't know it wasn't just something wasn't so personally wrong with me. I didn't realize it was an illness. I didn't realize that there were things that I could do to help these feelings and these thoughts."
DeJesus described feeling weak, and while she never physically attempted suicide, she said she was "so close many times." She emphasized the importance of finding something outside oneself to cling to during dark times. For her, it was the love for her family and her promise to others that kept her grounded. She also highlighted the significance of utilizing available mental health resources, particularly in her community.
"That's what I discovered eventually was that you have to find something in your life that keeps you here, whether it's not abandoning your children, making a promise to somebody that, 'OK, I will talk to you if something is in my brain,'" she said. "Something outside of yourself to find a way to stay, but also making use of opportunities that we have around us for health care, for mental health care."
DeJesus commended local mental health service providers such as CareArc, CrossWinds, and independent counselors, recognizing that they offer vital support, even though there is still a shortage of such services in the area. DeJesus expressed her mission to raise awareness about these resources through Beacon for Hope Suicide Prevention, an organization with which she has been involved since its inception in 2017.
"A pivotal point in my journey was when I accepted the value of medication as a legitimate tool in managing mental health," she said. She credited medication with helping to stabilize her thoughts and acknowledged that it wasn't a "magic fix" but a valuable aid in her mental health journey. She encouraged attendees not to shy away from exploring medication if it could help them.
DeJesus urged the community to be more open about mental health issues, emphasizing that many people wear masks, hiding their struggles behind a façade of composure.
"We all put on a pretty good mask about it," she noted. "We must deal in kindness and empathy with others in our lives."
Following her speech, participants were invited to take a short walk for suicide awareness in Soden's Grove.
Beacon for Hope founder and executive director Melissa Owen said stories of hope and survival were important to share with the community.
"It's important for people to know it's OK to not be OK," she said.
Owen said she felt DeJesus's story of hope sent a great message for suicide prevention, too.
"She put herself in a position where she wanted to give back," she said. "Her lived experience can be so valuable for someone else. I've seen her grown in the last six years that we've been working together, and how she's been so open and willing to talk to anybody. I knew she's be a great person to engage with the audience."\
Beacon for Hope capped off a busy day with the premiere of its "Stronger Than the Storm" docuseries at the Emporia Granada Theatre Saturday night. The 10-episode series features individuals sharing their personal experiences with mental health challenges and suicide prevention. The event featured the screening of the first five chapters of the documentary series, followed by a live panel discussion with the participants featured in those chapters.
It features local community members sharing their stories, to again, let people know they are not alone in their struggles with mental health.
“The stories are so unique, but they all send the same message of hope,” Owen told The Gazette last week. “They are just very candid, very real, very raw and emotional. It was interesting in the filming of them, where everybody who was telling their story, they kind of got caught up in their own emotions and it caught everybody off guard, because they haven’t had the opportunity to tell their story publicly.”
That’s not all that’s coming up for the organization. Look for the 2nd Annual Horsepower Car Show on Oct. 7, and the annual Masquerade Ball on Nov. 4.
Tickets and more information about these upcoming events can be found on Beacon for Hope’s website at https://www.hopelinks.org.
