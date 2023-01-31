More than $25,000 in grants was distributed to five area nonprofits by the Emporia Community Foundation Tuesday afternoon.
According to a written release, the ECF Grants Committee "selected grants based on innovative and creative projects that are responsive to changing community needs in the areas of mental health, diversity training, social service, recreation, and benefitting animals."
“The Committee reviewed eight applications for a variety of projects and selected five programs for grants totaling $25,310," said Jeff Williams, who chairs the committee. "The ECF is currently made up of 386 individual funds representing families and organizations who want to ensure a better future for the communities we serve. Funding for the ECF Grants comes from fees from the ECF funds based on the balance of the fund. The ECF is proud to support various projects in Lyon and surrounding counties.”
The 2023 ECF grant recipients are Camp Wood, COF Training Services Inc., CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness, Main Street Mommas, and the Street Cats Club.
Camp Wood YMCA, a summer residence camp based in Elmdale, received $3,000 toward funding a workshop for camp professionals on diversity, equity and inclusion.
COF Training Services Inc., which provides housing for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities, received $10,000 that will go toward foundation and building repairs for its Burlington location.
Community relations manager Joy Beatty said the funds will help the organization continue addressing the needs of its residents.
"For me, it's that we're maintaining the quality of life that they deserve and they're not having to move house," she said. "We're able to help their livelihood as well, and just have good, strong structure of housing is really important to us."
Aside from residential housing services, COF also has day services and employment services. Beatty estimated about 60 people are helped at the Burlington location alone.
CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness, which provides mental health services to people in Lyon, Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties, received $2,500 to fund training for an Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training instructor.
CrossWinds CEO Amanda Cunningham said the mental health center already has one ASIST certified trainer in Kerry Moyer. Now CrossWinds will be able to certify another member of their staff, meaning they won't have to bring in an outside trainer to assist with classes.
"We have to have someone to come from across the state to assist [Moyer]," Cunningham said. "We appreciate the support."
Madison's Main Street Mommas, which has improved playground and family-friendly spaces in Madison, received $4,810 for playground pieces, a climbing cave and an adaptive swing for the Madison city playground.
Elizabeth Kusmaul said the group has worked very hard over the last few years to improve the Madison city park. This project will focus more on equipment for younger children, she said.
"Six or seven years ago, I called a bunch of moms and said, 'There's a bunch of stuff that needs to be improved around here,' and we made a list and set some goals," she said. "It took a few years to really get it rolling."
The Street Cats Club received $5,000 in funding for lifesaving medical care for sick, injured and/or orphaned stray cats and kittens.
SCC president and founder Victoria Partridge said the grant will go a long way toward helping cats and kittens in the Lyon County community.
"We are using the money to help cover veterinary expenses," she said. "Last year, we spent over $21,000 at the vet. This money is helps us continue to save sick, injured, and orphaned stray cats."
Street Cats Club also cared for 197 fosters, provided trap/neuter/return services to 202 cats and spayed or neutered 338 cats total in 2022.
ECF executive director Becky Nurnbeg said it's easy to establish a fund at the Emporia Community Foundation.
“Individuals can establish an individual ECF fund to assist with their passions, church and issues they care about," she said. "Flint Hills Legacy Funds can be created using assets in the future, ensuring you have enough money prior to passing.”
For more information about current ECF funds, starting a fund or available grants, go to emporiacf.org or contact Nurnberg at 620-342-9304.
