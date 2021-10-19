HUTCHINSON – The Emporia High girls golf team made history again Monday by taking eighth place at the 5A State Tournament at the Carey Park Golf Course, the school’s best-ever finish.
While only the top six teams moved on to Day Two on Tuesday, Avary Eckert and Olivia Eckert continued on to compete individually.
Avary Eckert sat in third place after Day One with a 78 and Olivia Eckert shot an 88 to sit at 14th. Ella Fessler shot a 103 and missed out on a Day Two spot by only three shots on a day where the team dealt with 15-25 mph winds out of the south. Lacey Rust shot a 132.
The Gazette will provide Day Two results as they become available.
