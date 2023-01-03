The Emporia High School girls basketball team came out of the break with a win over Hayden, 43-34 at Emporia High School on Tuesday night.
“It was what I predicted it would be,” head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “It felt like it was the first game of the season again, and that’s not a great thing. That being said, coming out with a win was good to see but it was sloppy. We looked tired and out of shape and that’s about what I expected given two weeks off.”
The Lady Spartans opened the game on a 13-2 run and led 13-5 after the first quarter. Rebecca Snyder scored seven of Emporia’s 13 points in the quarter.
Emporia scored 10 points in the second quarter to take a 23-14 lead into the half, with seven of those points coming off the bench from Addison Gutierrez and Zayda Pearson. Dorsey praised their efforts in the win.
“I thought our bench was strong,” Dorsey said. “When you get five, five and six coming off the bench from three different kids, that’s a pretty good indicator that the bench was ready. I really felt our bench saved us tonight.”
Both teams scored nine points in the third quarter, but Hayden scored the last four points of the frame and began the fourth with back-to-back three-pointers to make it a three-point game.
After not playing for most of the third quarter, Snyder came back off the bench and converted a three-point play, followed up by an Alexa Shively three-pointer to give Emporia some breathing room. Hayden wouldn’t get closer than within eight points.
“That’s what I was disappointed about,” Dorsey said. “Rebecca can’t be the only kid who gets the ball in the paint and attacks the basket. It’s hard for us to rely on her not being in foul trouble and we need to be able to continue that presence with her in there or not.”
Rebecca Snyder led Emporia with 19 points. Gutierrez and Pearson added five and six points off the bench, respectively.
Emporia (7-0) will travel to Topeka to take on Topeka High on Friday beginning at 6 p.m.
