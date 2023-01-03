Zayda Pearson

Zayda Pearson had six points off the bench for Emporia in its win over Hayden on Tuesday night.

 Lindsey Herfkens/Special to The Gazette

The Emporia High School girls basketball team came out of the break with a win over Hayden, 43-34 at Emporia High School on Tuesday night.

“It was what I predicted it would be,” head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “It felt like it was the first game of the season again, and that’s not a great thing. That being said, coming out with a win was good to see but it was sloppy. We looked tired and out of shape and that’s about what I expected given two weeks off.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.