Area teams kicked off the January portion of their schedules with league games Tuesday night.
GIRLS
Osage City outlasted Chase County 48-43 in overtime. The Bulldogs led 31-23 at the start of the fourth quarter before the Indians tied the game at 42 at the end of the fourth quarter. Abby Tubach led Chase County with 14 points while Ainsley Grant added 10. The Bulldogs are now 3-4 and will head out on the road Friday to take on West Franklin.
Mission Valley defeated Northern Heights 39-32. The Wildcats drop to 4-2 and will face Council Grove on Friday.
Hartford improved to 3-3 with a 45-21 win over Southern Coffey County. The Jaguars will look to carry that momentum into Friday’s game with Waverly.
Marais des Cygnes Valley forfeited its game against Madison. The Bulldogs moved to 4-0 and will host Southern Coffey County on Friday.
BOYS
Mission Valley defeated Northern Heights 46-35, as the Wildcats fell to 1-5. Senior forward Braden Heins led all scorers with 14 points. Junior guard Kolden Rydberg added 11. Northern Heights next plays Council Grove at home on Friday.
Madison upended Marais des Cygnes Valley Tuesday, 60-18. Drew Stutesman had a big night, recording 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Braden Foltz also scored 16 points, and Trace Dannels contributed 13. The Bulldogs improve to 4-0 and will play Southern Coffey County on Friday.
Hartford fell to Southern Coffey County in a close one, 43-37. The Jaguars are now 2-4 and will play at Waverly on Friday.
Osage City throttled Chase County 69-40. Tucker Groh led the Bulldogs with 12 points while Pax Vogel had nine. Chase County moved to 3-4 on the year and will return to the floor Friday when it plays at West Franklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.