The Emporia State baseball team dropped two of three against Central Missouri over the weekend.
The Hornets split a Sunday doubleheader after Saturday’s contest was moved due to weather. Emporia State was able to take game one by a final score of 3-2. The Hornets scored all of their runs in the third inning.
Kadyn Williams and Chandler Bloomer drew back-to-back one-out walks before a Palmer Hutchison single drove in Williams to put the Hornets ahead 1-0. Following a steal from Hutchison, Bloomer scored and Hutchison advanced to third base on a wild pitch to double the Emporia State lead. The scoring was capped off by a TJ Racherbaumer RBI groundout to make the score 3-0 through three innings.
Hornet starter Noah Geekie struck out 10 and allowed just two runs on six hits over eight innings.
Emporia State lost the second game, 10-2.
The Hornets dropped the opening game of the series on Friday, 10-4. Andrew Rantz hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to get the Hornets on the board. They scored three in the bottom of the seventh on a bases-loaded bunt from Brenden Tauber and a two-run single from Palmer Hutchison.
Emporia State (8-14, 4-5 MIAA) will play at Pittsburg State on Tuesday before a weekend series against Northwest Missouri State in Maryville starting on Friday at 3 p.m.
