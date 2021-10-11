Members of the American Legion Riders Kansas Post 5 gathered for a meal and socializing on Saturday. The event, held at the American Legion, was an informal conclusion to an active year.
“We had our year-end meeting earlier today, closing out a very busy year,” said Clay Childs, director of the local American Legion Riders. The Riders participated in several activities this year, including a Poker Run, Father Emil J. Kapaun’s repatriation ceremony in Wichita and Pfc. Glenn White’s repatriation ceremony in Emporia.
Childs said in addition to capping off the year, Saturday’s gathering was also an opportunity to thank members of other Riders chapters and motorcycle clubs for helping with Pfc. White’s ceremony and to share pictures from that event.
“We have 15 members in our chapter of the Riders and we had 65 motorcycles escorting Pfc. White’s casket, so we have a lot of people to thank,” he said.
Lance White was one of those who rode escort and joined the Riders on Saturday. He is Pfc. White’s great-nephew and expressed both gratitude and surprise at the outpouring of support for his family.
“It was emotional to see people lining the street as we rode by,” he said. “You don’t think you’ll have closure on something like this so when I found out the Riders were going to escort the casket, I wanted to be a part of that.”
Childs was also grateful for the community’s support.
“This was the biggest event we’ve ever done and I want to thank the Emporia community for their support,” he said. “I know people think it’s cool to see the motorcycles go by, but it was cool for us to see people on the side of the road with their hands over their hearts.”
Although the Riders just wrapped up their 2020-21 activities, they have a full calendar over the next few weeks. They will provide an escort for the Honor Flight from Olpe to Emporia on Nov. 1, put up flags at Fanestil Meats for Veterans Day and ride in the Veterans Day parade before putting the bikes away for the winter. Members are also invited to meet on the first Saturday of each month.
“We’ll still be doing stuff over the winter, we’ll just be doing it in cars and trucks instead of on motorcycles,” Childs said.
Membership in the American Legion Riders is open to members of the American Legion, Songs of the American Legion and the Auxiliary. For more information about the American Legion Riders Kansas Post 5, email Childs at claychilds2010@gmail.com, call the American Legion at 620-342-1119 or search Facebook for Emporia KS American Legion Riders Post 5.
