WORLD-NEWS-UKRAINE-SOUTH-GET

A young woman wearing a T-shirt in the colors of Ukrainian national flag inspects destroyed Russian military vehicles displayed on St. Michaels Square on Thursday in Kyiv, Ukraine.

 Alexey Furman/Getty Images/TNS

At least five persons were killed and 25 wounded in the central Ukrainian city of Kropyvnytskyi on Thursday as Russian forces launched a missile strike on a flight school.

Andriy Raikovych, governor of the Kirovohrad region, said two missiles had struck hangars at the National Aviation University Flight Academy around 12:20 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.