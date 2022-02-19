As some people fear war will erupt in eastern Europe, a local lawmaker wants to make sure military families are honored at the Kansas Capitol.
Sen. Jeff Longbine, R-Emporia, introduced a bill to allow a memorial for Kansas Gold Star families on the Statehouse grounds. Money for it would come from donations to a new memorial fund, with no public funds used.
“I also represent Junction City and Fort Riley,” Longbine said. That placed him on the Governor’s Military Council, which recommended the memorial.
Longbine’s bill quickly gained support in the State Senate. In fact, it was given emergency status two weeks when Senators passed it unanimously. All but one Senator currently sponsors it.
Longbine declined to say how many Kansas families the memorial would honor.
“The military is unable to release that,” he said last week. “There is an unwritten privacy policy concerning that.”
The HonorStates.org website counts 8,119 “American Gold Star Veterans with close connections to Kansas ... Armed Forces Service Members who gave their lives during times of war.”
One Gold Star mother in Lyon County was surprised to learn about the proposal. Maria Lane has kept busy with her own local project.
“I donated my son’s battlefield cross,” Lane said Tuesday. “It’s a bronze statue.”
Lane, who’s son David Lane was killed in Iraq in 2007, is part of the Tablets of Honor group at the All Veterans Memorial. She hopes the new statue will be ready for addition to that memorial this summer.
Longbine has a similar timeline. He told the Kansas Reflector that the goal is to dedicate the state Gold Star families monument sometime this year.
Military Council members say the Topeka memorial will be 44 inches tall and stand along the Veterans’ Walk outside the Capitol building.
Longbine’s bill awaits action by a Kansas House committee, but a very similar bill which was introduced in the House, received committee approval last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.