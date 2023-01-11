Emporia Main Street

Tickets are on sale now for the Emporia Main Street’s Public Improvement Auction with Dueling Pianos show.

The event, set for Feb. 18 from 5 - 9 p.m. at the Emporia Granada Theatre, will feature both silent and live auctions, a dessert auction, an Italian dinner catered by Gourmet To-Go Catering and a dueling pianos show from Wichita-based HiFi Productions.

