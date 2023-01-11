Tickets are on sale now for the Emporia Main Street’s Public Improvement Auction with Dueling Pianos show.
The event, set for Feb. 18 from 5 - 9 p.m. at the Emporia Granada Theatre, will feature both silent and live auctions, a dessert auction, an Italian dinner catered by Gourmet To-Go Catering and a dueling pianos show from Wichita-based HiFi Productions.
Proceeds of the fundraiser will go towards operating costs for Emporia Main Street — helping the nonprofit to make continued investments in local initiatives.
“If you are familiar with Emporia Main Street, you know that we are kind of like a Swiss army knife,” Jessica Buchholz, community development coordinator said. “We’re always working on different projects with the community in mind.”
Buchholz also hinted at some of the items that will be available at this year’s event. Bidders can look forward to Main Street Veterans Banners, entries to the 2023 Unbound Gravel race, desserts from restaurants and bakers throughout the community and more.
Anyone wishing to sponsor or donate an item is encouraged to reach out to Emporia Main Street at 620-340-6430 or main.street@emporia-kansas.gov by Feb. 1.
This year’s auction also marks the second year for the dueling pianos show, after a rousing success at the improvement auction last year.
“Last year we said, ‘We want to try something different,’ and we decided to do the auction with a dueling piano show and it went great,” Buchholz said. “We had a wonderful response from the community, and so we decided to do that again.”
Tickets are available for dinner and show or show-only. Show-only tickets include general admission balcony seating.
This year’s event is also made possible by the support of PrairieLand Partners, LLC of Emporia and ESB Financial, Nex-Tech Wireless and Paula Sauder.
