New information has been released about a storm-related collision in Chase County last week. We now know it which injured two people.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports it happened as a car and a pickup were side-by-side on the Kansas Turnpike about 15 miles south of Emporia last Tuesday around 9 p.m.
Twyla Berhow, 31, of Wichita skidded in an icy southbound lane, the report said. Her car hit the front left corner of the pickup, sending the truck into a ditch and overturning.
Bobby Leo Davis, 58, of Woodway, Texas and Lorrie Regian, 60, of Waco, Texas were taken to Newman Regional Health with minor injuries. Berhow was not injured.
