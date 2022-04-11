This is an important week for many Christians. One group of ministers will mark it with a large cross on a main Emporia street.
The Lyon County Ministerial Alliance will hold a “stations of the cross” walk Friday from noon - 1 p.m. It’s a tradition going back many years, both in general Christianity and locally.
“The actual... ritual that goes along with it has come out of the ancient church,” said Rector Marc McDonald of Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church.
The walk will stretch from Grace United Methodist Church, 2 Neosho Street, to St. Andrew’s, 828 Commercial Street. Bing Maps shows the distance is 1.1 miles. There will be 14 stops along the way, as a wooden cross is carried.
“Each of them goes through part of the passion narrative that Jesus experienced on His last day here, before the resurrection,” McDonald explained.
The starting point will be a church garden, symbolizing the garden of Gethsemane where the Bible shows Jesus Christ was arrested. Scripture readings and prayers are planned at each stop.
The ceremony “does come out of the Roman Catholic tradition,” McDonald said. “There’s no sacramental character to the tradition, so it’s not something that they get to own all by themselves.”
Not every aspect of the tradition is written in the Bible. For instance, no verse indicates a woman wiped Jesus’s face on the way to Calvary or Golgotha.
All are welcome to join in what McDonald calls a “non-threatening” walking ceremony. It’s heading back to the streets after being held virtually for a couple of years.
“Pre-COVID, we had as many as 86 people from all various churches in this community,” McDonald said.
Transportation will be available for people who need to hurry back to their cars after the ceremony.
Stations of the Cross is the biggest show of united faith each year for the Lyon County Ministerial Alliance, which includes 20 churches and 25 ministers from various denominations.
But it might not be the only show much longer. McDonald hinted there could be a new event this year on Sunday, December 25.
“Since a lot of us do Christmas Eve services, and that’s usually packed... some of us are having conversations about whether we would like to do a joint Christmas Day service,” McDonald said.
