Butterflies may be free. But that doesn't mean they're safe and secure.
One type is “just two steps from becoming extinct,” Lisa Keith, David Traylor Zoo Director, warned Friday.
The monarch butterfly was added to the Endangered Species List by the lnternational Union for Conservation of Nature. It's a creature that travels through Lyon County, but in declining numbers.
“Last year, we tagged over 300 butterflies,” Keith said. “There were a lot less in a couple of roosting areas.” The butterflies have gathering spots in north Lyon County.
Keith believes the drop in monarch numbers have been most pronounced along the east and west coasts.
“The butterflies that come through the central United States have been a little stronger, but still declining,” Keith said.
She cited several reasons for that, including warming temperatures from climate change and a loss of habitat grounds in their winter migratory home of Mexico.
“They travel 2,500 miles,” Keith noted. “So when the seasons change, it makes it hard for them... Our seasons are changing.”
Monarch butterflies head north during spring. The Monarch Watch website, hosted by the University of Kansas, says they passed through the state this year in late May and early June.
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks developed a 20-year “Monarch Conservation Plan” in 2019. Emporia State University was part of a “Kansas Monarch Task Force” which helped put it together.
“If monarch conservation is going to be maintained, enhanced, and created within and between state and federal boundaries, many players are needed,” the Kansas Outdoors website says.
“I think that this is a great step in the right direction,” Keith said of the endangered designation. “This will catch people's attention and hopefully start taking action to make a difference.”
Keith said there's something you can do this weekend which will help the monarchs recover.
“They can be seen in anyone's backyard,” Keith explained. “By planting a native milkweed in your backyard, planting any pollinator-type plants... you can help.”
Garden shops sell milkweed. But Keith advised to ask for native kinds, not tropical varieties.
The Kansas Reflector reported in 2020 that pollinators such as butterflies and bees are necessary for 35% of all crops and 85% of all wildflowers.
The Emporia Zoo has several butterfly gardens. It's posted monarch butterfly sightings on its Facebook page. Keith encourages others to do so – and then go further, to do some digging in the yard.
“Without pollinators, we're not going to have food,” Keith said. “If we're not supporting them, we're not going to survive.”
