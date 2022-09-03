HARTFORD — An intriguing matchup between two local schools ended in a lopsided victory for Madison High School. The Bulldogs handed Hartford High School a 66-6 loss on the opening Friday of the 2022 season.

Hip-hop beats warmed up the crowd as the squads affixed their game faces to their psyches. And before you could figure out who the rap artist was — if you didn’t know — the National Anthem was playing, and it was 1st and 10 at the 15-yard line for Hartford. But it was all Madison after that.

