HARTFORD — An intriguing matchup between two local schools ended in a lopsided victory for Madison High School. The Bulldogs handed Hartford High School a 66-6 loss on the opening Friday of the 2022 season.
Hip-hop beats warmed up the crowd as the squads affixed their game faces to their psyches. And before you could figure out who the rap artist was — if you didn’t know — the National Anthem was playing, and it was 1st and 10 at the 15-yard line for Hartford. But it was all Madison after that.
It appeared it was going to be the Bryson Turner and the Bulldogs show as the senior running back scored often and early. On Madison’s first possession it was third down and long when Turner broke for a 45-yard chunk-play touchdown outside the numbers. He followed that with another 33-yard trip to the house on the Bulldogs’ second possession.
But it quickly became a team effort — the Bulldogs chose to be announced as the Madison football team in its entirety instead of introducing individual players before the game —and they picked up some big plays from junior Hayden Helm. Helm connected with senior running back Gavin Isch on a 17-yard TD pass in the first quarter and rushed for a score in the second quarter.
“We can counter off of Turner’s speed, so we did some traps and counters away from Bryson Turner,” said Madison head coach Alex McMillian. “That kind of opened up some things for our quarterback run game, and I thought Hayden Helm ran the ball pretty good.”
Hartford couldn’t ignite any momentum as quarterback Ali Smith had some accuracy issues, turning the ball over four times (three in the second quarter). The Bulldogs recorded four interceptions with two pick-six plays and amassed 30 points in the first quarter, adding 36 more by halftime. That ended the contest.
McMillian liked what he saw from his squad but had some micro-criticisms.
“I thought we did a lot of really good things,” he said. “I was maybe a little disappointed in some of our consistency. Either we did what we were supposed to do and looked really good, or maybe we didn’t block upfront or on the edge like we should. And if those things get fixed, I think we can be a lot more consistent. But overall, I was pretty pleased with how we started.”
On the other sideline, first-year Hartford coach Danen Kistner saw his 12-man unit taking on heavy fatigue. He said with a 12-man team, opponents like Madison are challenging. All-out play for an entire game against the Bulldogs requires exceptional conditioning.
“We need to do a little more conditioning in practice to be in better shape come game night,” Kistner said. “But having only 12 guys, that kind of hurts. Even though we’re really tired, you can see we’re not in the right places sometimes because of our conditioning. It’s on me. But the guys were still playing hard. And they were still giving the effort.”
Not everything was sideways for the Jaguars. The beastly score wasn’t completely indicative of Hartford’s play — it didn’t feel like a 60-point loss margin. They mixed it up with Madison on defense.
“Our flow defensively, it was better than it was during even the jamboree last week,” Kistner said. “So, we’re making progress in that area. I do think as the game kind of went on a little bit, we kind of settled down a little bit on defense and just played.”
Hartford (0-1) plays at Axtell next week, and Madison (1-0) meets Marais des Cygnes Valley at home.
RUSHING: Madison – B.Turner 9-122-3, H.Helm 6-43-1. Hartford – T.Bulson 5-28.
PASSING: Madison – Helm 6-7-66-1. Hartford – A.Smith 6-16-61-1.
RECEIVING: Madison – G.Isch 2-33-1. Hartford – Bulson 2-52.
