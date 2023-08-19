While it was never his intention, the influence that Lorenzo Delgado had on so many people created a legacy that is still very much alive today.
The ball fields near Santa Fe Park on South Ave. were renamed in Delgado’s honor as the Lorenzo Delgado Sports Complex in 2021. Though it was never something the family sought themselves, it is clear as to why Delgado deserved the recognition when one looks back on his life.
Delgado was born on Aug, 7, 1924 in Elmdale. He lived in a section house as his father worked on the railroad before the family moved to Olpe, where he lived until his father died when he was about 14. With no one in the family working at the railroad, the family was forced to move out of the section house.
That’s when he moved to Emporia.
Delgado made many trips to Emporia while living in Olpe, both running errands with his dad and just if he wanted something to do. But more often than not, Lorenzo’s son David Delgado said it was quicker for his dad to walk here than to ride.
“When my dad was younger, he had to come to Emporia if he wanted anything to do,” David Delgado said. “He would come here with his dad to do shopping and he said it was quicker for them to walk than to ride because they would get two or three flat tires just coming from Olpe. But he said he would walk all the way here just to go to the movies.”
Delgado had a full resume during his time in Emporia. He worked at Fanestil Packing Company for 20 years and served on the Emporia Board of Education, becoming the first Mexican-American to do so. He was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church and the Mexican-American Club. He was also a member of the Emporia Human Relations Commission and was chairman of the Tri-County East Central Kansas Community Action Board. He was named to the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission in 1979 by then-Governor John Carlin and served in the Navy during World War II, joining the service when he was barely 17 years old.
Delgado had six siblings and seven kids. But his impact went way beyond his household.
“He was very involved with the children, not only in education but through sports and life skills,” said Monica Delgado, Lorenzo’s daughter. “He taught a lot of things to the kids. I didn’t know this, but one longtime friend said if it wasn’t for my dad, who taught him a lot of electrical and plumbing skills, he wouldn’t be where he is today. I thought that was a nice appreciation for what my dad did for others.”
It didn’t matter who it was. Delgado was adamant about mentoring the Hispanic youth and having them pursue things that were not thought to be possible during that time.
“He wanted to see the Hispanic youth grow into something more than what they could see,” Monica said. “In that time, we were limited in what we could do and what we thought we could be. But my father wanted us to know we could do anything we wanted to.
“He was just an everyday guy who had dreams not for himself, but for everyone. That vision that he had was going to make other people grow.”
David Delgado recalled living in a trailer home while his father worked for a construction company. The company let his father bring home leftover materials. That’s how Lorenzo built his family’s home.
“My dad wound up building a house out of the materials he got,” David said. “And when Santa Fe was tearing down buildings and they had to pick up the bricks, he would pay the kids a penny a brick and he built his house with those bricks.”
It’s that work ethic that Delgado instilled in so many people that resonates with many to this day.
“There are so many people that tell me my dad gave them their work ethic when they were young,” David said. “I was talking to a guy about a month ago who is in his 70s and I asked him why he was still working. He said that he couldn’t sit still, and that was something that my dad put in him.”
A passion for sports
Delgado’s involvement with youth baseball and softball had a great impact on many. Back then, Hispanics did not have many opportunities and Delgado wanted them to be active. So, he started his own youth baseball and softball teams.
“The kids back then couldn’t do a whole lot and my dad took an interest in them, and sports was something they could do,” David said. “I don’t know if this is the reason he did it, but I tend to look at it as ‘If he could get them to play sports, he could get them to work for him.’ Every one of them will tell you stories about how my dad would pick them up and they would do work for him, but he would put money in their pocket when they wouldn’t have any otherwise.”
Delgado was steadfast about getting others involved. He would bring bags for everyone to clean up the fields after games, and he would take whoever filled a bag to the former Duchess Drive-In – now known as J’s Carryout – for ice cream.
If people were coming to watch a game, he was going to get them involved. Monica Delgado felt that was his way of empowering others and building the community.
“That’s how you keep people interested,” Monica said. “If you’re going to do everything yourself and be the glory seeker, everybody is just going to stand around and watch you. But if you’re going to stand with others and teach them, then everyone is going to put their hand in and work with it.”
David Delgado took some of that advice to heart when he started coaching little league himself.
“My dad wasn’t afraid to tell people they were going to help,” David said. “I started coaching Little League when I was done playing, and I was the same way. I would tell the guys, ‘If you’re coming here to watch, why don’t you help out?’ We would break the kids up into groups and teach them a lot more than one or two people could.
“I had two or three coaches with me in the dugout and by the middle of the season, I just sat back and let them run it. I didn’t have to do anything, but that’s something that my dad did and that’s how he got people more interested and involved.”
As for the recognition, Delgado never would have wanted any of it. Nor did the family. But it goes to show the lasting impact he had on others that they would push to make this happen.
“They thought he should be recognized,” Monica said. “But we never looked for that for him because he never sought that for himself.”
David agreed, and credited Jerry Rodriguez as the main person who got the project off the ground.
“I think he’d be proud of it, but he wouldn’t want his name on it,” David said. “The one who really started all this was Jerry Rodriguez. One day he talked to me about it and I said he didn’t have to, but he really wanted to do it.
“It took a while for him to get it done. But once he got that foot in the door, he wasn’t going to let them close it. We thought they were just going to put a little plaque by the field, but they ended up naming the ball diamond after him. We were just surprised that it took off like it did.”
For someone who impacted as many people as Lorenzo did, it feels like a small plaque wouldn’t have been enough.
“I’m still hearing new stories to this day,” David said. “It’s amazing how I can be 67 years old and still hear stories that I‘ve never even heard.
“I don’t think he thought what he was doing was going to have the lasting impact that it did. He just felt like it was something that you do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.