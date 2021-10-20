The Emporia High boys soccer team blanked St. Marys Academy 3-0 Tuesday evening, ending a 12-day break from action.
Kaden Nguyen put the Spartans up 1-0 less than three minutes into the game when he scored off an assist by Aidan Allemang and Edwin Maciel doubled their lead when he put a pass from Dario Guevara past the St. Marys keeper with just over eight minutes left in the first half.
Jefry Linares added the cherry on top with 20:37 left in the game to deliver Emporia the 3-0 win.
The victory was the Spartans’ second over St. Marys Academy this season and pushed their record to 8-4-1.
They will host Junction City at 6:15 on Thursday.
