Some teddy bears have picnics. Others receive medical attention.
The 23rd annual Teddy Bear Clinic had “a line when we opened the floodgates,” organizer Michelle Margeson of Newman Regional Health said Saturday.
The hospital again offered a drive-thru check for three hours, where children could watch a virtual doctor's exam of a teddy bear. Several stations also were set up on the grounds.
“It feels like a festival, even though it's not,” Margeson said. “We're able to be a little more open,” because turnout was lower than it recent years.
Families received a teddy bear and a bag of items from NRH. The other stations had gifts as well, such as an arts kit from the Emporia Arts Council
“CareArc is giving some vaccination information and some other fun stuff,” Margeson added. A LifeSave medical helicopter also was on display, after being absent last year.
The goal, Margeson said, was to teach children how to live healthful lifestyles. Other NRH staff members say it helps children to become comfortable visiting doctors.
Final attendance totals were not available Sunday afternoon. But NRH officers call the clinic one of the hospital's biggest community events of the year for children.
