Casey_Helm_22_MKTG2022-11-03PrincetonTrackMKTG_3266.png

Casey Helm’s official track and field roster photo for Princeton University.

 Courtesy Princeton University

For Madison’s Casey Helm, his freshman year at Princeton was a year to remember.

Helm is already in the school’s record books, having set the sixth-highest discus mark of 56.81m at the Ivy League Outdoor Championships in May. That mark was good for second place at that event, which earned him Second Team All-Ivy League honors.

