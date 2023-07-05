For Madison’s Casey Helm, his freshman year at Princeton was a year to remember.
Helm is already in the school’s record books, having set the sixth-highest discus mark of 56.81m at the Ivy League Outdoor Championships in May. That mark was good for second place at that event, which earned him Second Team All-Ivy League honors.
He followed that up at the NCAA regional meet in Jacksonville, Florida and finished 14th in the discus. The top 12 finishers qualify for nationals and Helm came up just eight inches short.
Unlike most events, the NCAA regional event does not have a preliminary round with three throws and then a final round with three more throws. Everyone just gets three throws and the top 12 qualify. It was an experience he won’t forget and one that he will build on.
“It was the first time I’d ever been in an environment that was that intense,” Helm said. “Just walking into the circle for warm-ups, I knew that this was a big-time meet and I’m really glad I got to go this year and have that experience. You just take three throws and then the top 12 go to nationals, so that was definitely new for me but I was pretty happy with the overall result. It was a really cool experience that I’m looking to use to my advantage in the next couple of years.”
Helm throws both the discus and shot put, but says he is better with the discus. He throws both during outdoor season and just the shot put indoors. There are days when he practices both, and there are days when he just focuses on one.
“A typical practice session is I’ll train shot put for 30 minutes to an hour and then I’ll train discuss for 30 minutes to an hour,” Helm said. “Then I’ll have certain days where I’m only throwing one or the other. I’ve been throwing a lot and working on technique because the summer is a good time to build on or rebuild your technique to get as good as you possibly can for the college season.”
Helm also said that the Princeton strength coach sent all the athletes a workout program for the summer. He’s also throwing in some meets independently and set a discus PR at the Oklahoma Thows Series on June 24 of 58.07m, which would put him fourth on the Princeton All-Time list. He feels he grew a lot physically from when he first arrived on campus last summer.
“I think athletically, I grew in just about every way possible,” Helm said. “I feel like I’m a better competitor now than when I started college. I’m definitely stronger for sure and I’ve improved my technique in the circle. So, I feel like as an athlete and a thrower especially, I’ve improved in just about every way and I’m really happy about that.”
Helm gives a lot of that credit to Coach Fred Samara, who announced his retirement at the end of June after 46 years of leading the Princeton program. Samara won 10 National Championships and coached 101 All-Americans during his Hall of Fame career.
“I owe a lot of how I’ve thrown this year to him,” Helm said. “He was a huge reason I chose Princeton. Just looking at his resume, you can tell he’s a very good coach and he’s worked with a lot of very talented athletes and that’s not a coincidence, because people want to go to Coach Samara and he would turn them into better athletes. As a thrower, he meant everything to me and even outside of being a thrower, he was a big role model for me. He’s a very personable guy who has really helped my knowledge as a thrower and helped me become a better person as well. We’ll definitely miss him next year and he’s really irreplaceable.”
Helm isn’t one to set personal goals for himself other than to get better each and every day. But he does hope to make it to the national meet at some point over the next three years.
“I’m not really setting any number goals for myself,” Helm said. “It’s really just to get better every day and just do better than I did this past year. One goal I do have and had going into my freshman year as well is to make the national meet. Obviously, that didn’t happen but being as close as I was, it’s really just extra motivation coming into this year to train harder and be able to represent Princeton in front of the country.”
Helm said he first heard from Princeton during his junior year of high school, and he thought it was a joke at first. But he couldn’t be happier about how things turned out.
“The middle of my junior year was when I got my first message from Princeton, and I thought it was a joke at first,” Helm said. “I had been reaching out to all power five schools and I never really thought about Ivy League. But I got a text message from Princeton and I showed my mom and I was like, this doesn’t even seem real.
“At first, I was just like it’ll be something cool to show my kids that I got recruited by Princeton. Then I got in contact with the coaches and learned more about it and realized it was definitely a place I could go to college. When I took my official visit, I knew Princeton was where I wanted to be.”
For a small-town Madison kid like Helm, he has no regrets about how his journey so far. He encourages kids to chase their dreams and not let being from a small town discourage them — he feels the community vibe can be a good thing if they view it as one.
“The thing with Madison and all small schools is that the size of your school or your graduating class doesn’t matter and you shouldn’t let being from a small school stop you from chasing your dreams,” Helm said. “It’s all just a stepping stone in the process and the one thing I would say is Madison kids are very lucky with the support system and the community that we have. It’s a very tight-knit community and I know everyone in Madison wants to see Madison kids go out and be successful. So, if you have any questions or concerns, don’t be afraid to ask anyone in the community for help.”
