Ron Whitney of Emporia has once again been named to the 2021 Service Academy Selection Board, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran announced Monday. The board reviews and interviews candidates who are applying for admission to U.S. Service Academies.
Whitney is a U.S. Army veteran, Veterans of Foreign Wars member and currently serves as the American Legion Post No. 5 Commander. He has served on the Service Academy Selection Board for 20 years.
"Of all the troublesome news going on in our country today, it reassures me that there are still many young men and women with such high standards," Whitney told The Gazette. "This will be my 20th year that I have served on Senator Moran's Academy Selection Committee. It still amazes me that these high school seniors are so goal oriented, they know exactly what they want to do in their future. They are very intelligent and very patriotic to our country. Selecting these candidates is a very difficult decision, but it is also a heart warming experience."
Applicants are interviewed by the selection board on Oct. 30 in Hutchinson for the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
“Nominating Kansas students to attend service academies is one of my greatest responsibilities as a United States Senator,” said Sen. Moran in a written release. “I am proud of these students for their desire to serve our nation, and I am grateful to my Service Academy Selection Board for the thoughtful consideration and time they put into the interview and selection process. These students represent Kansas’ best qualities – hardworking, dedicated and humble – and I look forward to receiving the selection board’s recommendations and meeting with these students in-person.”
Other members of the Sen. Moran’s 2021 Service Academy Selection Board include:
- Leslie Alford of Manhattan – Owner, Destiny Real Estate, retired Army Lieutenant Colonel;
- Jill Arensdorf, Ph.D. of Hays – Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Professor, Leadership Studies, Fort Hays State University;
- Judy Bauer of Leavenworth – Vice President, Henry Leavenworth Chapter Association of the U.S. Army;
- Lt. Col. (RET) Bob Brock of Topeka – Director of Aviation, Kansas Department of Transportation, U.S. Air Force veteran;
- Myca Bunch of Garden City – President, Garden City Area Chamber of Commerce, U.S. Air Force veteran;
- Dennis Butler of Manhattan – Director, Riley County Police Department;
- Jean Clifford of Garden City – Member, Kansas State Board of Education, retired U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate;
- Bill Ebel of Overland Park – City Manager, City of Overland Park, U.S. Military Academy graduate;
- Mike Heldstab of Wichita – Owner, Michael Morgan Investments, Honorary Commander, McConnell Air Force Base;
- Brian Kessens of Overland Park – Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager – Energy, TortoiseEcofin, U.S. Military Academy graduate;
- Ryan Kriegshauser of Olathe – Partner, Kriegshauser Ney Law Group, Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve;
- Marri Krupco of Blue Mound – Commander, Kansas American Legion;
- Sara Lewis of Fairway – Former Naval Aviator and former USNA Adjunct Professor, U.S. Naval Academy graduate;
- Martin Miller of Great Bend – Manager, Great Bend Municipal Airport, U.S. Air Force Academy graduate;
- Jason Pomeroy of Hesston – Farmer, Director of Operations for Something Outta Nothing, Bronze Star for Valor recipient, U.S. Military Academy graduate;
- Sean Ritchie of Wichita – Cargill North American Operations Lead, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy graduate;
- Halley Roberson of Oberlin – City Administrator, City of Oberlin, U.S. Army veteran;
- Greg Smith of Overland Park – Executive Director, The Kelsey Smith Foundation, Inc., U.S. Navy veteran;
- Laah Tucker of Natoma – Community volunteer and veterans advocate;
- Jacob Wood of Salina – Deputy City Manager, City of Salina, Major U.S. Army Reserves.
