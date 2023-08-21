Fall sports season is right around the corner, and the Emporia High School football team hosted a scrimmage on Saturday morning.
The scrimmage wrapped up the team’s first week of practice. Emporia is embarking on a new era with Kaden Glinsmann entering his first season as head coach.
“We had a good first week of practice,” Glinsmann said. “Right now, I feel like our defense is right where they need to be to make big plays on that side of the ball. We just need to do a good job on offense of finding space and be able to get after it on Friday nights.”
With a new coaching staff in place, Glinsmann was happy with how the team is adapting to a new system.
“I think first and foremost is our guys have been responding well to the new system,” Glinsmann said. “Game week will be here quickly, so I think today was about seeing who can contribute on Friday nights, and then also being able to close that learning gap.”
Senior Sheldon Stewart got the majority of time at quarterback last season, and he is in line to lead the Spartans on offense heading into the season.
“We’re going to try some different things out, but I think he’s going to be the guy that leads us on Friday nights,” Glinsmann said. “Obviously, the new system is a ton to learn. But he’s a really smart kid and takes everything to heart and he wants to do as well as he possibly can, because he knows that he’s the guy that ultimately sees this team being successful.”
While many other starting roles are currently up for grabs, Glinsmann has confidence in his coaching staff to evaluate players in the coming weeks and put them in the best position to succeed.
“We’re not going to be perfect by any means at the start of the season,” Glinsmann said. “But guys are going to work and I have a lot of confidence in my staff and their ability to evaluate talent and putting players in the position to be successful. That’s a work in progress right now, but our staff has done a great job so far.”
