The weather is close to normal in Emporia for the first day of winter – but not quite.
The Tuesday morning low is 21 degrees at Emporia Municipal Airport. The normal low on December 21 is 23.
The sunny afternoon high should reach 50, which is seven degrees above the norm.
The next time temperatures should get well above normal is Friday, when the high will be in the upper 60s.
No rain or snow is expected in the next seven days. With 11 days left in the year, Emporia is 1.61 inches of precipitation below normal.
