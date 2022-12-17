Many area schools wrapped up their December basketball schedules the past few nights as they head into the Christmas break to refine or regroup.
Girls
Madison High School dispatched Marais Des Cygnes Valley, 61-38. The McDV win puts them at 6-0 for the season. Jalynn Weakley led the scoring with 20 points, and Yolaine Luthi broke out with 15. Sarah Miser added 11 in the winning effort. McDV freshman Akyra Traver led the Lady Trojans with 16.
Hartford lost to Southern Coffey County, 54-41, dropping to 2-5. Tobye Sull and Sydney Sull scored 19 and 10 points, respectively, for the Lady Jaguars. SCC’s Josie Weers led all scoring with 26.
Northern Heights High School defeated Council Grove High School in a close, low-scoring affair, 29-28. The Lady Wildcats move to 2-4.
Boys
Olpe High School beat area hoops rival Lebo High School, 56-46, extending its record to 6-0. Lebo falls to 4-2. The Eagles’ Blake Skalsky dropped 20 points on the Wolves’ defense. Blake Redeker and Truman Bailey each scored 11, while Ethan Redeker contributed 10. Lebo’s Zach Oswald recorded 19 points.
Madison High School shut down Marais Des Cygnes Valley, 49-13, improving to 5-1. Bryson Turner scored 17 points, and Gavin Isch added 10 along with four steals. Cade Hulburt contributed 10.
Hartford High School defeated Southern Coffey County, 75-27, notching its fourth win of the season and moving passed .500. Nolin Trester topped the scoring with 19 points, followed by Ali Smith with 12 and Duncan Baker with 10. A.J. DeAnda led SCC with 13 points.
Northern Heights High School lost to Council Grove High School, 69-34, remaining winless at 0-6. Kolden Ryberg scored 14 points for the Wildcats. The Braves’ Ahmed Mansaray registered 23 points.
Wrestling
Chase County High School competed in the Jeremy Streumph Duals Thursday. Bulldog wrestler Micah Cauthers showed out, posting a 3-0 match record and taking down Abram Keim of Nemaha Central High School, ranked fifth in the 175-pound weight class in 321A.
“Cauthers dominated the match, putting Keim on his back early in the first period before scoring a second takedown and eventual fall in that period,” wrote Chase County head coach Derick Budke in an email. “Cauthers, a Greco standout in the summer, is a former state qualifier at 132 lbs as a freshman in ’21, lost in the blood round at 152 last season, and is poised for a breakout season.”
Cauthers’ match record in 2022 is 9-2.
Lady Bulldog grappler Kinzie Rogers went 1-2 in her matches but wrestled Oskaloosa’s Holly Thatcher, ranked No.1 in the 4-1A 105-pound weight class.
“Kinzie Rogers continues to impress even in defeat,” Budke wrote. “Kinzie suffered a 3-1 sudden victory defeat to No. 1 ranked Thatcher. Rogers had several near misses to score the winning points…She was a state qualifier in ’21, lost in the blood round last year at regionals, but placed fifth in Kids State in the Spring.”
Rogers’ current match record is 4-3.
Basketball
Girls
Olpe High School beat St. Paul High School 56-45, moving to 4-3. Freshman Lilly Skalsky scored 15 points, and junior Grace Coughlin 11.
Chase County High School topped West Franklin, 49-29. Additional game information was not available.
Boys
Olpe High School defeated St. Paul High School 74-33, improving to 7-0. Truman Bailey and Blake Skalsky got after it on the hardwood, combining for 43 of Olpe’s 74 points. St. Paul’s Trey Peters scored 15.
Chase County High School prevailed against West Franklin High School 51-29, remaining undefeated at 6-0. Additional game information was not available.
