The Emporia High School girls soccer team followed up Thursday’s loss to Wichita North High School by defeating Junction City High School Friday.
The Spartan girls only needed one goal (1-0) to win, improving to 1-1.
“Our team played well after a slow start,” said head girls soccer coach Oscar Macias in a text message.
Emporia had numerous opportunities to score but had difficulty closing the deal.
“We had 34 shots, just struggled to find the back of the net and finish on goal,” Macias said.
Lady Jay’s goalkeeper, junior Sophia Holloway, was on point, keeping Junction City in the contest.
“Their keeper is pretty solid, so I want to give her a ton of credit,” Macias said. “She had a heck of a game.”
Ironically, it just took one goal by Spartan sophomore Emeil Bennett to seal the victory.
“We just need to learn to shoot with confidence and finish when we get a chance because we will play much better competition and will need to find a way to have our shots count,” he said.
But Macias saw growth yesterday.
“Our younger players got better today, and senior leadership is doing a good job helping them come along. We definitely played with more intensity and will in the second half and therefore controlled possession to create opportunities.”
Emporia soccer is back in action next week at the Titan Classic in Wichita.
